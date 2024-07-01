Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rahul Gandhi's Hinduism jibe at BJP with Lord Shiva's image sparks uproar in Lok Sabha (WATCH)

    His remarks led to immediate protests from top BJP leaders, including PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. They argued that Gandhi had accused all Hindus of promoting violence. Shah demanded an apology and said, "Rahul Gandhi must apologize for his remarks painting all Hindus as violent."

    Rahul Gandhi's Hinduism jibe at BJP with Lord Shiva's image sparks uproar in Lok Sabha (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 1, 2024, 4:01 PM IST

    Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday (July 1) launched a fierce attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha. During his speech on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, Gandhi displayed posters featuring religious figures, including Lord Shiva, in the House.

    "All our great men have spoken about non-violence and overcoming fear. But those who call themselves Hindu (BJP) only talk about violence, hatred, and untruth. You are not true Hindus," Gandhi said.

    Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar condemns Pramod Tiwari's mic manipulation claims (WATCH)

    His remarks led to immediate protests from top BJP leaders, including PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. They argued that Gandhi had accused all Hindus of promoting violence. Shah demanded an apology and said, "Rahul Gandhi must apologize for his remarks painting all Hindus as violent."

    Gandhi's address began with the phrase "Jai Samvidhan" amidst chants of 'Modi' and 'Bharat'. He presented posters depicting Lord Shiva and Jesus Christ and cited the Quran to support his argument that all religions teach courage and fearlessness. He asserted that Hinduism is about spreading love and truth, contrasting it with what he described as the BJP's propagation of fear and hatred.

    "If you look at Lord Shiva's image, you would know that Hindus can never spread fear and hatred, but BJP spreads fear and hatred 24/7," Gandhi said.

    Speaker Om Birla interrupted the Congress leader, objecting to the display of posters with religious images. Birla reminded Gandhi to adhere to parliamentary rules and refrain from using placards in the House.

    Rajya Sabha observes 1-minute silence in memory of 45 Kuwait fire tragedy victims (WATCH)

    Rahul Gandhi's speech in the 18th Lok Sabha followed a contentious session where Speaker Birla rejected adjournment motions from Opposition MPs regarding the NEET-UG row. Birla also dismissed Gandhi’s request for a one-day discussion on the paper leak issue.

    "There has been a systemic assault on the Constitution. People who have questioned this have been attacked. Even I have been aggressively attacked from all fronts. I have been questioned for over 55 hours by the ED," Gandhi concluded.

    Last Updated Jul 1, 2024, 4:01 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi HC orders TMC's Saket Gokhale to pay Rs 50 lakh damages in defamation case gcw

    Delhi HC orders TMC's Saket Gokhale to pay Rs 50 lakh damages in defamation case

    Rajya Sabha observes one-minute silence to pay homage to Kuwait fire tragedy victims [WATCH] anr

    Rajya Sabha observes 1-minute silence in memory of 45 Kuwait fire tragedy victims (WATCH)

    Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar condemns Pramod Tiwari's mic manipulation claims (WATCH) AJR

    Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar condemns Pramod Tiwari's mic manipulation claims (WATCH)

    Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan's family given special treatment during jail visit, sparks criticism vkp

    Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan's family given special treatment during jail visit, sparks criticism

    India GRSE boosts defence export, signs pact with Bangladesh Navy for 800 tons Ocean-Going Tug AJR

    India's GRSE boosts defence export, signs pact with Bangladesh Navy for 800 tons Ocean-Going Tug

    Recent Stories

    Free Treatment for All Indian Citizens Above 70 years with Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme

    Free Treatment for All Indian Citizens Above 70 years with Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme

    Triptii Dimri: Cars to bungalow, check 'Bad Newz' actress' net worth gcw

    Triptii Dimri: From cars to bungalows, check her net worth

    Delhi HC orders TMC's Saket Gokhale to pay Rs 50 lakh damages in defamation case gcw

    Delhi HC orders TMC's Saket Gokhale to pay Rs 50 lakh damages in defamation case

    Heeramandi actress Sanjeeda Shaikh looks SUPER SEXY: Flaunts cleavage in chequered swimsuit; pics go VIRAL ATG

    Heeramandi actress Sanjeeda Shaikh looks SUPER SEXY: Flaunts cleavage in chequered swimsuit; pics go VIRAL

    Missing police constable found dead at Bengaluru University campus, foul play suspected vkp

    Missing police constable found dead at Bengaluru University campus, foul play suspected

    Recent Videos

    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon