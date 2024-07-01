Rahul Gandhi's Hinduism jibe at BJP with Lord Shiva's image sparks uproar in Lok Sabha (WATCH)

His remarks led to immediate protests from top BJP leaders, including PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. They argued that Gandhi had accused all Hindus of promoting violence. Shah demanded an apology and said, "Rahul Gandhi must apologize for his remarks painting all Hindus as violent."

Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday (July 1) launched a fierce attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha. During his speech on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, Gandhi displayed posters featuring religious figures, including Lord Shiva, in the House.

"All our great men have spoken about non-violence and overcoming fear. But those who call themselves Hindu (BJP) only talk about violence, hatred, and untruth. You are not true Hindus," Gandhi said.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar condemns Pramod Tiwari's mic manipulation claims (WATCH)

His remarks led to immediate protests from top BJP leaders, including PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. They argued that Gandhi had accused all Hindus of promoting violence. Shah demanded an apology and said, "Rahul Gandhi must apologize for his remarks painting all Hindus as violent."

Gandhi's address began with the phrase "Jai Samvidhan" amidst chants of 'Modi' and 'Bharat'. He presented posters depicting Lord Shiva and Jesus Christ and cited the Quran to support his argument that all religions teach courage and fearlessness. He asserted that Hinduism is about spreading love and truth, contrasting it with what he described as the BJP's propagation of fear and hatred.

"If you look at Lord Shiva's image, you would know that Hindus can never spread fear and hatred, but BJP spreads fear and hatred 24/7," Gandhi said.

Speaker Om Birla interrupted the Congress leader, objecting to the display of posters with religious images. Birla reminded Gandhi to adhere to parliamentary rules and refrain from using placards in the House.

Rajya Sabha observes 1-minute silence in memory of 45 Kuwait fire tragedy victims (WATCH)

Rahul Gandhi's speech in the 18th Lok Sabha followed a contentious session where Speaker Birla rejected adjournment motions from Opposition MPs regarding the NEET-UG row. Birla also dismissed Gandhi’s request for a one-day discussion on the paper leak issue.

"There has been a systemic assault on the Constitution. People who have questioned this have been attacked. Even I have been aggressively attacked from all fronts. I have been questioned for over 55 hours by the ED," Gandhi concluded.

Latest Videos