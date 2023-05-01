Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    85th Armour Day: Recalling the history and significance of the day

    Anish Kumar
    First Published May 1, 2023, 2:37 PM IST

    The Indian Army is on Monday celebrating its 85th Armour Day to mark the commencement of mechanisation of the Indian Cavalry Regiments.

    Armour Day is observed to honour the bravery and sacrifices made by the Indian Armoured Corps in defending the country's borders and maintaining peace and security. It is also a day to recognize the contributions of the armoured corps in various operations, including the Indo-Pak wars of 1947, 1965, and 1971, as well as the Kargil conflict of 1999.

    On Armour Day, the Indian Army organizes various events and activities, including parades, exhibitions, and lectures to showcase the capabilities of the Armoured Corps. The day is also an occasion for veterans and serving personnel to come together and celebrate their shared history and camaraderie.

    On the occasion, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande conveyed their best wishes to all ranks of the Armoured Corps.

    14th Horse (Scinde) Regiment

    The 14th Horse (Scinde) Regiment was formed in 1857 as the Scinde Irregular Horse, a cavalry unit of the British Indian Army. It was later renamed as the 14th King George's Own Ferozepore Sikhs (Scinde) in 1922, and finally as the 14th Prince of Wales's Own Scinde Horse in 1927.

    On May 1, 1938, The Scinde Horse became the first Regiment to dismount their horses to be equipped with tanks. The first such equipment was the Vickers light tanks and Chevrolet Armoured Cars.

    After India's independence in 1947, the regiment was allocated to the Indian Army, and its name was changed to the 14th Horse (Scinde) Regiment. It is currently an armored regiment, equipped with T-90 main battle tanks, and is part of the Western Command of the Indian Army.

    The regiment has a rich history of service, having participated in numerous battles and campaigns, including the First and Second World Wars, the Indo-Pak wars of 1965 and 1971, and various peacekeeping missions. It is also known for its gallantry and bravery, having been awarded numerous battle honours and decorations, including the Victoria Cross, the highest military decoration for valour in the face of the enemy.

    The Armoured Corps has proved its excellence in all wars and operations since 1938, an official said.

    It should be noted that the Armoured Corps is one of the combat arms of the force with 67 armoured regiments, including the president's bodyguards. The Armoured Corps School and Centre is based at Ahmednagar in Maharashtra.

    Last Updated May 1, 2023, 2:37 PM IST
