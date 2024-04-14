Indian Army, DRDO successfully test indigenous man-portable anti-tank guided missile weapon system

The Man Portable Anti-tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) Weapon System includes the missile itself, a launcher, a target acquisition system, and a fire control unit, all designed to enhance its effectiveness on the battlefield.

The Man Portable Anti-tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) Weapon System, created by the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), has undergone multiple field evaluations in various flight configurations. The primary goal of these evaluations was to demonstrate the technology's superior capabilities. The MPATGM system includes the missile itself, a launcher, a target acquisition system, and a fire control unit, all designed to enhance its effectiveness on the battlefield.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, " Adequate number of missile firing trials have been successfully conducted towards achieving compliance of complete operational envelop as stipulated in the General Staff Qualitative Requirements (Infantry, Indian Army). The Warhead Flight Trials were successfully conducted at the Pokhran Field Firing Range, Rajasthan on April 13, 2024. Missile performance and warhead performance were found to be remarkable."

"Penetration trials of the Tandem Warhead System of MPATGM have been successfully completed and it is found capable of defeating modern armour protected Main Battle Tank. The ATGM system is well-equipped with day/night and top attack capability. Dual mode seeker functionality is a great value addition to the missile capability for tank warfare. With this, technology development and successful demonstration have been concluded and the system is now ready for Final User Evaluation Trials leading towards its induction into the Indian Army," the statement read.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO and the Indian Army for the successful trials of the system, terming it as an important step towards achieving self-reliance in advanced technology-based defence system development.

