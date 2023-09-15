Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MoD okays procurement of 12 Su-30MKI fighter jets from HAL

    The Rs 11,000 crore project would include the aircraft and related ground systems. The aircraft would include more than 60 per cent indigenous content as per the requirement. 

    Defence Ministry okays procurement of 12 Su-30MKI fighters from HAL
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 15, 2023, 4:16 PM IST

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh-headed Defence Acquisitions Council approved proposals worth about  Rs 45,000 crore, including Rs 11,000 crore for 12 Russian-origin Sukhoi-30MKI fighters which would be manufactured in India by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. The Rs 11,000 crore project would include the aircraft and related ground systems. The aircraft would include more than 60 per cent indigenous content as per the requirement. 

    Defence officials said that these would be the most modern Su-30 MKI aircraft of the Indian Air Force, equipped with multiple Indian weapons and sensors.

    The Sukhoi-30MKI, a formidable twin-seater air superiority fighter aircraft, represents a pinnacle of aerial engineering. This versatile multirole fighter was originally developed by Russia's Sukhoi and produced under license by India's HAL exclusively for the Indian Air Force (IAF). With its inception into the IAF's fleet in 2002, the Sukhoi-30MKI has been a stalwart participant in numerous conflicts and military exercises.

    The nomenclature of the aircraft itself speaks volumes about its capabilities. "SU" signifies Sukhoi, the esteemed manufacturer, while "MKI" stands for "MultiRole-K India," eloquently articulating its multifaceted prowess tailored to the specific needs of the Indian Air Force.

    Distinguished by its characteristic two-seat configuration, the Sukhoi-30MKI accommodates a pilot and a co-pilot/weapon systems officer (WSO). This arrangement enhances situational awareness and optimally distributes the workload during diverse mission profiles.

    The Sukhoi-30MKI is a master of versatility, excelling in air superiority, air-to-ground strike, reconnaissance, and electronic warfare missions. It boasts advanced avionics, cutting-edge radar systems, and seamless communication capabilities, empowering it to operate effectively across varying theatres and counter diverse threats.

    Renowned for its exceptional manoeuvrability, a hallmark of Sukhoi aircraft, the Sukhoi-30MKI demonstrates remarkable agility and is adept at executing breathtaking aerobatic manoeuvres.

    Its extensive ordnance-carrying capacity encompasses a wide array of air-to-air and air-to-ground munitions, ranging from missiles and bombs to rockets. Furthermore, it can be equipped with a formidable 30mm cannon to provide close air support when required.

    Over the years, the Sukhoi-30MKI has evolved into a cornerstone of the Indian Air Force's capabilities. This versatile and battle-tested aircraft continues to serve as a stalwart guardian, standing ready to fulfil a multitude of roles and missions. Through various upgrades and adaptations, it remains a potent symbol of aerial dominance in the IAF's inventory.

    Last Updated Sep 15, 2023, 4:25 PM IST
