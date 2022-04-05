Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Defence forces aspirants stage protest over delay in recruitment process

    Concerned over their career prospects in the Indian armed forces, hundreds of job seekers from across the country gathered at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Tuesday to press the government to conduct Army recruitment rallies and declaration of pending airmen results. 
     

    Defence forces aspirants stage protest over delay in recruitment process-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 5, 2022, 1:02 PM IST

    New Delhi: Concerned over their career prospects in the Indian armed forces, hundreds of job seekers from across the country gathered at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Tuesday to press the government to conduct Army recruitment rallies and declaration of pending airmen results. 

    Before coming to protest in physical format, the armed forces aspirants had on numerous occasions tried to draw attention of the government and top officials of the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force. 

    “We are trying to convince the government that its a matter of our future and kindly do not destroy it,” one of the aspirants told Asianet Newsable. 

    The job seekers’ protest coincides with Parliament in session and they believe something concrete would come up in their favour. 

    Indian Air Force had conducted examination for airmen in July last year and the result was expected to be declared in three weeks. The aspirants have alleged that the Air Force is yet to announce their enrolment lists. 

    “Our examination was taken in July and the enrolment lists have not yet been published. Its been around 9 months and we have received no communication from the defence ministry and Indian Air Force,” Jyani Bhawani, one of the aspirants told Asianet Newsable. 

    The Indian Army had informed Parliament’s Standing Committee about the no recruitment of troops for two years citing the Covid-19 outbreak. 

    The Indian Army has a sanctioned strength of 12,12,000, and currently there is a shortage of 81,000 personnel. Every year, about 100 recruitment rallies are to held, covering all regions. 

    In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt had informed that 97 rallies were planned in 2020-21, of which only 47 could be conducted. In 2021-22, of 87 planned rallies, only four were held. 

    As no Common Entrance Exam was held during pandemic, there was no recruitment. In 2018-19, 53431, and in 2019-20, 80572 candidates were inducted. 

    In Indian Army, about 60,000–70,000 soldiers retire every year and it has started pinching the land force leading to erode the operational capability of the force. 

    Several opposition leaders in Parliament have time and again raked up this issue. 

    Also read: Indian Army hit by manpower crunch; no recruitment in two years

    The agitating aspirants further said that the government can conduct election rallies during peak in Covid cases but they can’t recruit us. “It is an irony,” said Bhawani, who hails from Rajasthan. 

    It should be noted that there is protracted tension along the Line of Actual Control with a heightened deployment in the eastern Ladakh and our depleting strength has become a cause of concern for the military leadership. 

    Even we start the recruitment process today itself it would take 1.5 years to complete all the formalities, training and other process in induction of cadets, a senior Indian Army official had told Asianet Newsable. He had cautioned that the situation will worsen further.

    Similar situation about shortage of personnel in the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force has also been reported. Currently,  there is 12431 vacancies in Navy and 5471 in the Air Force.

    On being asked about their further course of action, the protesting aspirants said that they want to continue with their agitation at Jantar Mantar. We are carrying out signature campaign and will try to meet the defence ministry officials in the evening.

    Also read: Where is our exam result, IAF job seekers ask defence ministry

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2022, 1:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    HAL records highest ever revenue of over Rs 24000 crore gcw

    HAL records highest ever revenue of over Rs 24,000 crore in Q3

    Army Chief to brainstorm on strategy at China, Pakistan borders

    Army Chief to brainstorm on strategy at China, Pakistan borders

    India successfully test fires medium-range surface-to-air missile, scores direct hit at target-dnm

    India successfully test fires medium-range surface-to-air missile, scores direct hit at target

    Govt gives nod to Sainik schools under private management gcw

    Govt gives nod to Sainik schools under private management

    China Tibet gameplan to counter India's 'secret force' along LAC

    Revealed: China's gameplan to counter India's 'secret force' along LAC

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants vs SunRisers Hyderabad: Here's why Kane Williamson is not really excited after SRH win over LSG-ayh

    IPL 2022: Here's why Williamson is not really excited after SRH's win over LSG

    Viral photo of textbook listing merits of dowry irks netizens gcw

    Viral photo of textbook listing 'merits of dowry' irks netizens

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mike Hesson reveals Glenn Maxwell availability date for Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mike Hesson reveals Glenn Maxwell's availability date for RCB

    NTPC Recruitment 2022 55 executive positions open know how to apply last date more gcw

    NTPC Recruitment 2022: 55 executive positions open; know how to apply, last date, more

    Who is Vimala Raman? Know her love story with Vinay Rai RBA

    Who is Vimala Raman? Know her love story with Vinay Rai (Pictures)

    Recent Videos

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime-ycb

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

    Video Icon
    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon