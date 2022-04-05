Defence forces aspirants stage protest over delay in recruitment process

Concerned over their career prospects in the Indian armed forces, hundreds of job seekers from across the country gathered at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Tuesday to press the government to conduct Army recruitment rallies and declaration of pending airmen results.

New Delhi: Concerned over their career prospects in the Indian armed forces, hundreds of job seekers from across the country gathered at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Tuesday to press the government to conduct Army recruitment rallies and declaration of pending airmen results.

Before coming to protest in physical format, the armed forces aspirants had on numerous occasions tried to draw attention of the government and top officials of the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force.

“We are trying to convince the government that its a matter of our future and kindly do not destroy it,” one of the aspirants told Asianet Newsable.

The job seekers’ protest coincides with Parliament in session and they believe something concrete would come up in their favour.

Indian Air Force had conducted examination for airmen in July last year and the result was expected to be declared in three weeks. The aspirants have alleged that the Air Force is yet to announce their enrolment lists.

“Our examination was taken in July and the enrolment lists have not yet been published. Its been around 9 months and we have received no communication from the defence ministry and Indian Air Force,” Jyani Bhawani, one of the aspirants told Asianet Newsable.

The Indian Army had informed Parliament’s Standing Committee about the no recruitment of troops for two years citing the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Indian Army has a sanctioned strength of 12,12,000, and currently there is a shortage of 81,000 personnel. Every year, about 100 recruitment rallies are to held, covering all regions.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt had informed that 97 rallies were planned in 2020-21, of which only 47 could be conducted. In 2021-22, of 87 planned rallies, only four were held.

As no Common Entrance Exam was held during pandemic, there was no recruitment. In 2018-19, 53431, and in 2019-20, 80572 candidates were inducted.

In Indian Army, about 60,000–70,000 soldiers retire every year and it has started pinching the land force leading to erode the operational capability of the force.

Several opposition leaders in Parliament have time and again raked up this issue.

The agitating aspirants further said that the government can conduct election rallies during peak in Covid cases but they can’t recruit us. “It is an irony,” said Bhawani, who hails from Rajasthan.

It should be noted that there is protracted tension along the Line of Actual Control with a heightened deployment in the eastern Ladakh and our depleting strength has become a cause of concern for the military leadership.

Even we start the recruitment process today itself it would take 1.5 years to complete all the formalities, training and other process in induction of cadets, a senior Indian Army official had told Asianet Newsable. He had cautioned that the situation will worsen further.

Similar situation about shortage of personnel in the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force has also been reported. Currently, there is 12431 vacancies in Navy and 5471 in the Air Force.

On being asked about their further course of action, the protesting aspirants said that they want to continue with their agitation at Jantar Mantar. We are carrying out signature campaign and will try to meet the defence ministry officials in the evening.

