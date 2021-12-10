CDS Bipin Rawat crash: IAF says 'inquiry to be completed expeditiously, avoid uninformed speculation'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed parliament on Thursday that the IAF has launched a tri-service probe, which would be led by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command.

As India pays its final respects to General Bipin Rawat, the country's first Chief of Defence Staff, the Air Force announced this afternoon that an investigation into the helicopter accident that killed him and 12 others, including his wife, "will be conducted swiftly." Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed parliament on Thursday that the IAF has launched a tri-service probe, which would be led by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command. Both houses of parliament conducted two minutes of silence to offer their respects. The IAF on Friday urged that "uninformed conjecture be avoided," and stated that "information (will) be released soon."

IAF has constituted a tri-service Court of Inquiry to investigate the cause of the tragic helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. The inquiry would be completed expeditiously & facts brought out. Till then, to respect the dignity of the deceased, uninformed speculation may be avoided. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 10, 2021

General Rawat's burial will happen on Friday evening in Delhi, with military honours. Union Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and many other vital figures paid condolence visits to his Delhi residence on Friday. Meanwhile, on Thursday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NSA Ajit Doval, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid their last tributes to everyone as 13 remains were transported back to Delhi on a C130-J Super Hercules plane.

On Wednesday, General Rawat and others were on their way to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, Tamil Nadu, to address teachers and students when the Mi-17 V5 helicopter crashed only minutes before landing.