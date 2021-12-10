  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CDS Bipin Rawat crash: IAF says 'inquiry to be completed expeditiously, avoid uninformed speculation'

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed parliament on Thursday that the IAF has launched a tri-service probe, which would be led by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command.

    CDS Bipin Rawat crash IAF says inquiry to be completed expeditiously, avoid uninformed speculation gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 10, 2021, 2:40 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    As India pays its final respects to General Bipin Rawat, the country's first Chief of Defence Staff, the Air Force announced this afternoon that an investigation into the helicopter accident that killed him and 12 others, including his wife, "will be conducted swiftly." Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed parliament on Thursday that the IAF has launched a tri-service probe, which would be led by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command. Both houses of parliament conducted two minutes of silence to offer their respects. The IAF on Friday urged that "uninformed conjecture be avoided," and stated that "information (will) be released soon."

    IAF has constituted a tri-service Court of Inquiry to investigate the cause of the tragic helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. The inquiry would be completed expeditiously & facts brought out. Till then, to respect the dignity of the deceased, uninformed speculation may be avoided.

    — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 10, 2021

    In a tweet, the Indian Air Force said that it had formed a tri-service Court of Inquiry to probe the cause of the deadly chopper crash on December 8. It went on to say that the investigation would be concluded quickly and that facts would be revealed. Uninformed conjecture should be avoided till then to preserve the deceased's dignity, it said.

    General Rawat's burial will happen on Friday evening in Delhi, with military honours. Union Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and many other vital figures paid condolence visits to his Delhi residence on Friday. Meanwhile, on Thursday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NSA Ajit Doval, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid their last tributes to everyone as 13 remains were transported back to Delhi on a C130-J Super Hercules plane.

    Also Read | PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, families pay respect to CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, others at Palam Airbase in Delhi

    On Wednesday, General Rawat and others were on their way to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, Tamil Nadu, to address teachers and students when the Mi-17 V5 helicopter crashed only minutes before landing.

     

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2021, 2:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ok to be mediocre find your calling Group Captain Varun Singh lone crash survivor wrote to school gcw

    'It's ok to be mediocre, find your calling': Group Captain Varun Singh, lone crash survivor, wrote to school

    CDS General Bipin Rawat helicopter crash explained Turbulence at Nilagiri range

    Explained: How turbulence may have caused General Bipin Rawat's helicopter crash

    CDS General Bipin Rawat It was always 'nation first' for the soldier's General

    CDS General Bipin Rawat: It was always 'nation first' for the soldier's General

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat chopper crash Deceased IAF junior officer pradeep arakkal played key role in Kerala 2018 floods

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat chopper crash: Deceased IAF junior officer played key role in Kerala 2018 floods

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat's demise tributes pour in from around the world

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat's demise: 'Goodbye, friend; Farewell, commander'

    Recent Stories

    Pete Davidson, Miley Cyrus have something in common; do you know what is it? Find out here DRB

    Pete Davidson, Miley Cyrus have something in common; do you know what is it? Find out here

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, Gabba Test: Joe Root-Dawid Malan's 159-run stand reduces ENG's trail to 58 runs on Day 3-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: Joe Root-Dawid Malan's 159-run stand reduces England's trail to 58 runs on Day 3

    Happy Birthday Jayaram: 7 unknown facts about Padma Shri actor; from net worth to owning an elephant RCB

    Happy Birthday Jayaram: 7 unknown facts about Padma Shri actor; from net worth to owning an elephant

    Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: Lack of Snicko costs Australia Dawid Malan's wicket on Day 3-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: Lack of Snicko costs Australia Dawid Malan's wicket on Day 3

    Tesla new software to allow drivers to play video games Read more gcw

    Tesla's new software allows drivers to play video games? Read more

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 23): Mumbai City survives Jamshedpur FC test to win 4-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 23): Mumbai City survives Jamshedpur FC test to win 4-2

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: We want impact from every player that comes off the bench - Des Buckingham on Mumbai City's win over Jamshedpur FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: We want impact from every player that comes off the bench - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    New Zealand to ban cigarettes for next generation in bid to outlaw smoking by 2025

    New Zealand to ban cigarettes for next generation in bid to outlaw smoking by 2025

    Video Icon
    New variant found in India could be indigenous, has no serious impact on health: Dr CN Manjunath-ycb

    New variant found in India could be indigenous, has no serious impact on health: Dr CN Manjunath

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: Mumbai City will continue to play an attacking brand of football - Des Buckingham-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: "MCFC will continue to play an attacking brand of football" - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon