PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, families pay respect to CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, others at Palam Airbase in Delhi

The bodies were brought in an Indian Air Force C-130J aircraft that landed at the Palam Airbase at around 7.35pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt paid respects to Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat and other Armed Forces personnel, who were killed in the IAF helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor, at the Palam air base in New Delhi.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the three Services chiefs also paid tributes. Some of the family members of the personnel killed in the military aircraft crash were also present. The bodies were brought in an Indian Air Force C-130J aircraft that landed at the Palam Airbase at around 7.35pm.

The mortal remains of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Brigadier Lakhwinder Singh Lidder and other defence personnel killed in the helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu were brought to Delhi on Thursday evening.

Also read: CDS General Bipin Rawat: It was always 'nation first' for the soldier's General

Meanwhile, the last rites of Brig LS Lidder, who died in the military chopper crash in Tamil Nadu, will be held at 9.15 pm at Delhi Cantt on Friday.

Only three out of 13 bodies have been identified so far- General Bipin Rawat, Madhulika Rawat and Brigadier LS Lidder. Their mortal remains will be released to the families for last rites, the Army said. The unidentified bodies will be kept at the mortuary of Army Base Hospital in New Delhi till positive identification is done. The Army said that appropriate military funerals of all deceased are being planned and coordinated in close consultation with close family members.

On the other hand, Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the crash and decorated with the Shaurya Chakra on Independence Day this year, is in critical condition and was airlifted to the Command Hospital in Bangalore for treatment.

Also read: Bipin Rawat chopper crash: Brig Lidder killed in one of India’s biggest air accidents was due for promotion

Also read: Bipin Rawat chopper crash: Next 48 hours critical for lone survivor Gp Capt Varun Singh, shifted to Bengaluru