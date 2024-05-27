Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BSF soldier succumbs to heat stroke amid scorching temperatures in Jaisalmer

    After post-mortem, the body will be airlifted to Jalpaiguri on Monday. It must be noted that the mercury across north India has soared, especially Rajasthan. The temperature at the India-Pakistan border near Phalodi has crossed 50 degrees Celsius.

    BSF soldier succumbs to heat stroke amid scorching temperatures in Jaisalmer AJR
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published May 27, 2024, 6:39 PM IST

    Intense heat stroke across the country has caused one Border Security Force (BSF) soldier dead, who was posted on the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer. A resident of West Bengal’s Saru village in Jalpaiguri district and deployed in the 173rd Corps, Constable Ajay Kumar was posted at the border post, Bhanu.

    "Due to the scorching heat there, his health deteriorated. He died while he was being treated on Sunday night," sources said.

    Jhelum river rescue: Quick-thinking locals save 7-year-old boy from drowning (WATCH)

    After post-mortem, the body will be airlifted to Jalpaiguri on Monday.

    It must be noted that the mercury across north India has soared, especially Rajasthan. The temperature at the India-Pakistan border near Phalodi has crossed 50 degrees Celsius.

    According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this was the highest temperature recorded in the country since June 1, 2019. Churu district also logged a scorching 50.8 degrees Celsius.

    It must be noted that the experts believe that extreme heat is expected to affect parts of Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra till May 30.

    The IMD has already issued a 'red' warning for Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat.

    Bihar: Stage caves in as Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi arrive to address INDIA bloc rally in Paliganj (WATCH)

    West Bengal's Cooch Behar (40.5 degrees), Assam's Silchar (40), and Lumding (43), and Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar (40.5) and Pasighat (39.6) recorded their all-time high temperatures. 

    As per the official data, at least 17 places in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh recorded maximum temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius.

    Last Updated May 27, 2024, 6:39 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Army chief General Manoj C Pande gets one-month extension in tenure, to retire at end of June

    Army chief General Manoj C Pande gets one-month extension in tenure

    DMA 'actively' taking stock of feedback on Agniveers as Agnipath scheme sparks Lok Sabha election debate snt

    DMA 'actively' taking stock of feedback on Agniveers as Agnipath scheme sparks Lok Sabha election debate

    IAF achieves milestone with Night Vision Goggles-aided landing of C-130J aircraft in Eastern Sector (WATCH) snt

    IAF achieves milestone with Night Vision Goggles-aided landing of C-130J aircraft in Eastern Sector (WATCH)

    Exclusive 110 Indian security personnel, including 46 NSG commandos, to assist France during Paris Olympics 2024 snt

    Paris Olympics 2024 Exclusive: India to assist France with 110 security personnel, including 46 NSG commandos

    Indian Navy bolsters maritime cooperation with Philippines amid South China Sea tensions, deploys 3 warships snt

    Indian Navy bolsters maritime cooperation with Philippines amid South China Sea tensions, deploys 3 warships

    Recent Stories

    Nita, Mukesh Ambani gifts Anant-Radhika Rs 640 crore villa in Dubai RKK

    Nita, Mukesh Ambani gifts Anant-Radhika Rs 640 crore villa in Dubai

    SEXY photos Nikki Tamboli dons black bottom in super bold pictures RBA

    SEXY photos: Nikki Tamboli dons black bikini bottom in SUPER BOLD pictures; check out her killer abs

    Jhelum river rescue: Quick-thinking locals save 7-year-old boy from drowning (WATCH) AJR

    Jhelum river rescue: Quick-thinking locals save 7-year-old boy from drowning (WATCH)

    Rottweiler to Golden Retriever-7 dog breeds who enjoy rain RBA EAI

    Rottweiler to Golden Retriever-7 dog breeds who enjoy rain

    THIS Baahubali star will play villain in Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' RKK

    THIS Baahubali star will play villain in Salman Khan's 'Sikandar'

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon