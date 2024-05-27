Jhelum river rescue: Quick-thinking locals save 7-year-old boy from drowning (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    A video currently going viral on social media has captured local residents saving a 7-year-old boy from drowning in the fast-moving Jhelum River in Kashmir. The incident occurred on Sunday and involved two local men, Zahoor Ahmad and Showkat Ahmad, who bravely jumped into the river to rescue the struggling minor.

    In the video, a man is seen diving into the river without hesitation, swimming swiftly to reach the boy who was floating in the water. Moments later, another man is seen performing CPR on the boy after pulling him from the water. Thanks to their quick actions, the boy was revived and taken to a nearby hospital, where his condition is reported to be stable.

    According to rescuers, the boy appeared to have been trying to cool off in the river when he was swept away by the strong current. The heroic efforts of Zahoor Ahmad and Showkat Ahmad have garnered widespread praise on social media.

    In a separate incident, two individuals, including a woman, briefly stopped the Shri Shakti Express train on Monday by staging a protest at the Jammu railway station. The protest was sparked by frustration over train cancellations and a lack of timely information about the train schedule.

    A young man and his female relative sat on the tracks as the Shri Shakti Express was arriving from New Delhi. The train was halted briefly at the entry to the station on track number one. Police quickly detained the duo, allowing the train to resume its journey after a short delay, officials said.

