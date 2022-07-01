Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator test a success

    The test, conducted from the Aeronautical Test Range in Chitradurga, Karnataka, marks a major milestone in terms of proving critical technologies for the development of future unmanned aircraft and is a significant step towards self-reliance in such strategic defence technologies.

    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Jul 1, 2022, 3:43 PM IST

    The Defence Research and Development Organisation successfully carried out the maiden flight of the Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator on Friday.

    The test, conducted from the Aeronautical Test Range in Chitradurga, Karnataka, marks a major milestone in terms of proving critical technologies for the development of future unmanned aircraft and is a significant step towards self-reliance in such strategic defence technologies.

    Operating in a fully autonomous mode, the aircraft exhibited a perfect flight, including take-off, waypoint navigation and a smooth touchdown. 
     
    The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle has been designed and developed by Aeronautical Development Establishment, Bengaluru, one of the premier research laboratories of the DRDO. The UAV is powered by a small turbofan engine. The airframe, undercarriage and entire flight control and avionics systems used for the aircraft were developed indigenously.
     
    Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh has congratulated the DRDO and said it is a major achievement towards autonomous aircraft and will pave the way for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in terms of critical military systems. Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary at the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman at DRDO, appreciated the efforts of the teams associated in the design, development and testing of the system.

