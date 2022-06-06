Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Atmanirbhar Bharat: MoD approves military modernisation projects worth Rs 76,000 crore

    The defence ministry had approved the procurement of military equipment and platforms worth Rs 76,390 crore from domestic industries.

    Atmanirbhar Bharat: MoD approves military modernisation projects worth Rs 76,000 crore snt
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 6, 2022, 5:22 PM IST

    Giving an impetus to the government's ambitious Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign to reduce foreign spending significantly, Defence Minister-Rajnath Singh-headed Defence Acquisition Council has okayed proposals worth Rs 76,390 crore. 

    During the meeting, for the Indian Army, the DAC accorded fresh AoNs for procurement of Rough Terrain Fork Lift Trucks (RTFLTs), Bridge Laying Tanks (BLTs), Wheeled Armoured Fighting Vehicles (Wh AFVs) with Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs) and Weapon Locating Radars (WLRs) through domestic sources with emphasis on indigenous design and development.

    Also read: India-Israel defence ties: What Rajnath Singh and Benjamin Gantz discussed

    For the Indian Navy, AoN for procurement of Next Generation Corvettes (NGC) at an estimated cost of approx Rs 36,000 crore was accorded. 

    The equipment included surveillance missions, escort operations, deterrence, Surface Action Group (SAG) operations, Search and Attack and Coastal Defence. 

    The DAC accorded AoNs to manufacture Dornier Aircrafts and Su-30 MKI aero-engines by the Navratna CPSE Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, focusing on enhancing indigenisation, particularly in indigenising aero-engine material.

    Also read: Navy is India's prized symbol; the hinterland should take note

    "In pursuance of the government's vision for digital transformation in defence, 'Digital Coast Guard' project under 'Buy' (Indian) category has been approved by the DAC," the ministry said. 

    "Under this project, a pan-India secure network for digitising of various surface and aviation operations, logistics, finance and HR processes in Coast Guard will be established," it added. 

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2022, 5:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India Israel defence ties: What Rajnath Singh and Benjamin Gantz discussed snt

    India-Israel defence ties: What Rajnath Singh and Benjamin Gantz discussed

    End of an era Indian Navy to bid farewell to 2 iconic ships ins nishank ins akshay after 32 years of service snt

    End of an era: Indian Navy to bid farewell to 2 iconic ships after 32 years of service

    Shaurya Chakra awarded to kin of Group Captain Varun Singh, who averted loss of LCA and protected civilians

    IAF officer, who saved lives after LCA Tejas snag mid-air, awarded Shaurya Chakra posthumously

    India places 'Make in India' order for ASTRA Mk-I BVR missile

    Govt places 'Make in India' order for ASTRA Mk-I BVR missile

    Bus carrying 26 army personnel falls into Shyok river in Ladakh

    Bus carrying 26 army personnel falls into Shyok river, 7 killed

    Recent Stories

    UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Uttarakhand UBSE result announced; Know toppers here - adt

    UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Uttarakhand UBSE result announced; Know toppers here

    MG Motors enters metaverse with MGverse offers virtual experience zone NFT store gcw

    MG Motors enters metaverse with MGverse; offers virtual experience zone, NFT store

    MS Dhoni to invest in another company yet again; bats for drone company Garuda Aerospace-krn

    MS Dhoni to invest in another company yet again; bats for drone company Garuda Aerospace

    tennis rafael Nadal thanks fans worldwide for showering praises after 14th French Open victory snt

    Nadal thanks fans worldwide for showering praises after 14th French Open victory

    Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan Akshay Kumar 7 stars who reportedly received death threats drb

    Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, 7 stars who reportedly received death threats

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon