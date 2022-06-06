Atmanirbhar Bharat: MoD approves military modernisation projects worth Rs 76,000 crore

The defence ministry had approved the procurement of military equipment and platforms worth Rs 76,390 crore from domestic industries.

Giving an impetus to the government's ambitious Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign to reduce foreign spending significantly, Defence Minister-Rajnath Singh-headed Defence Acquisition Council has okayed proposals worth Rs 76,390 crore.

During the meeting, for the Indian Army, the DAC accorded fresh AoNs for procurement of Rough Terrain Fork Lift Trucks (RTFLTs), Bridge Laying Tanks (BLTs), Wheeled Armoured Fighting Vehicles (Wh AFVs) with Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs) and Weapon Locating Radars (WLRs) through domestic sources with emphasis on indigenous design and development.

For the Indian Navy, AoN for procurement of Next Generation Corvettes (NGC) at an estimated cost of approx Rs 36,000 crore was accorded.

The equipment included surveillance missions, escort operations, deterrence, Surface Action Group (SAG) operations, Search and Attack and Coastal Defence.

The DAC accorded AoNs to manufacture Dornier Aircrafts and Su-30 MKI aero-engines by the Navratna CPSE Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, focusing on enhancing indigenisation, particularly in indigenising aero-engine material.

"In pursuance of the government's vision for digital transformation in defence, 'Digital Coast Guard' project under 'Buy' (Indian) category has been approved by the DAC," the ministry said.

"Under this project, a pan-India secure network for digitising of various surface and aviation operations, logistics, finance and HR processes in Coast Guard will be established," it added.