India-Israel defence ties: What Rajnath Singh and Benjamin Gantz discussed

New Delhi: Intending to enhance further the bilateral defence ties between the two countries, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Gantz discussed a wide range of issues, including futuristic technologies, defence co-production and evolving global and regional security scenarios.

On his maiden India visit, Gantz exchanged a "Letter of Intent" on enhancing cooperation in futuristic defence technologies with his Indian counterpart Singh.

Sources in the ministry said that the two ministers also discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine that erupted after Russia invaded its neighbouring country in February this year. Discussions on the Gulf region were also held between the two ministers, they added.

The two countries also mark their 30th anniversary of forming official diplomatic ties. They also adopted a 'vision statement' to expand their defence cooperation further.

Also read: Indian delegation in Kabul: Here's what transpired in their meeting with Taliban

In a tweet, Rajnath Singh said, "Warm and productive meeting with the Defence Minister of Israel, Mr Benjamin Gantz, in New Delhi. Discussed key issues pertaining to defence cooperation and global & regional scenarios during the bilateral meeting."

"We place great value on our Strategic Partnership with Israel," he added.

During their meeting, the two defence ministers also reviewed the existing military-to-military activities and ways to enhance cooperation in all spheres, focusing on Research & Development in future technologies and defence co-production.

It must be noted that the defence ties between the two nations have increased despite the challenges due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Earlier in the day, the visiting defence minister paid tributes to soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty at the National War Memorial near India Gate. He was also accorded a Ceremonial Guard of Honour at South Block.

Tel Aviv has been supplying a range of weaponry systems, including missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, to New Delhi in the last couple of years.

Also read: India stresses on two-state solution while expressing concern over violence in Jerusalem at UNSC

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's India visit

In April, Bennett was to visit New Delhi but had to call off due to a Covid-19 infection. He is expected to visit India this month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bennett had met in Glasgow on the sidelines of the COP-26 meeting in November 2021.

His visit would take place on the occasion of 30 years of full diplomatic relations between India and Israel and 75 years of India's independence.

The two countries raised their bilateral ties to a strategic partnership during PM Modi's visit to Israel in July 2017.

Also read: Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars