Army Day 2023: Nation salutes the Indian Army and its personnel

Every year, January 15 is observed as Army Day to mark Field Marshal K M Cariappa taking over as Indian Army's first Indian Commander-in-Chief replacing his British predecessor, General Sir Francis Robert Roy Bucher, in 1949.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in extending greetings to Indian Army personnel on Army Day on Sunday, with the former hailing them as those who have always pushed the frontiers of valour besides being saviours in times of calamities.

Saluting the brave soldiers of the Indian Army and their families, President Murmu said: "On Army Day, let us recall countless stories of Indian Army soldiers' sacrifices! They have always pushed the frontiers of valour and courage and also acted as saviours in times of calamities. I salute all brave soldiers of the Indian Army and their families on this occasion." Murmu tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi said that Indian Army personnel have always kept the nation safe.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi wrote: "On Army Day, I convey my best wishes to all army personnel, veterans and their families. Every Indian is proud of our Army and will always be grateful to our soldiers. They have always kept our nation safe and are widely admired for their service during times of crisis," he said.

In a departure from previous years, the Army Day parade was for the first time held outside the national capital at the Parade Ground, MEG & Centre in Bengaluru.

Army Chief General Manoj Pande said that holding the event outside the national capital had given a golden opportunity to Army to connect to the people and make our relations even stronger.

Addressing the personnel, Army Chief General Manoj Pande said last year, the Army further strengthened its preparations for future wars. He further said that the force also firmly faced security-related challenges and ensured the security of borders actively and strongly. "Army took steps to improve capability development, force restructuring and training," he said.

General Manoj Pande presented gallantry awards to officers, Junior Commissioned Officers and other ranks of the Indian Army.