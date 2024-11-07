INS Vikrant hosts President Droupadi Murmu for Indian Navy's grand sea demonstration

Upon her arrival at the INS Hansa (Naval Air Station at Goa), Indian Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Western Naval Command Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh received her.

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday witnessed the Indian Navy’s operational demonstration at sea onboard home-grown aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

This was Droupadi Murmu’s maiden visit to Indian Navy ships at sea.

Upon her arrival at the INS Hansa (Naval Air Station at Goa), Indian Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Western Naval Command Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh received her.

On the occasion, a 150-men ceremonial 'Guard of Honour' was also paraded on her arrival.



The indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at sea off Goa, operated in the company of 15 frontline warships and submarines of the Indian Navy.

“The President was provided a briefing on the Indian Navy's role and charter and the concept of operations,” Indian Navy Spokeperson Captain Vivek Madhwal said.

She also witnessed several naval operations, including deck-based fighter take-offs and landings, missile firing drills from a warship, submarine operations, flypasts of over 30 aircraft, and culminating with traditional steam-past of warships.

Know about INS Vikrant

The aircraft carrier is the largest ship ever built in India’s maritime history, with 76 percent indigenous content.

INS Vikrant’s keel was laid in February 2009, and the ship was commissioned in September 2022 at Kochin under Southern Naval Command of the Indian Navy.

It is named in honour of its historic predecessor, India’s first aircraft carrier, which played a significant role in the 1971 war.

With a displacement of approximately 43,000 tonnes, INS Vikrant boasts state-of-the-art automation features and measures 262.5 metres in length and 61.6 metres in width.

