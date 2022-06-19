Agnipath scheme: 35 WhatsApp groups banned for spreading fake news

As many as 35 WhatsApp groups that were allegedly spreading fake news about the Agnipath military recruitment scheme were on Sunday banned.

As many as 35 WhatsApp groups that were allegedly spreading fake news about the Agnipath military recruitment scheme were on Sunday banned by the government, a PTI report quoting officials said. The move came amid violent protests against the scheme in different parts of the country since it was announced a few days ago.

The officials told PTI that the government banned as many as 35 WhatsApp groups for allegedly spreading fake news about the Agnipath scheme. However, information about these groups or if any action has been initiated against their administrators was not immediately known.

Also read: Agnipath scheme: Undertaking of no part in protests, arson a must for applicants

Ruling out the rollback of the 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme despite widespread protests, the three services of the military on Sunday came out with a broad schedule of enrolment under the new policy and asserted that it was aimed at bringing down the age profile of the armed forces.

Lt Gen Anil Puri, the additional secretary in the Department of Military Affairs, told a press conference that the supportive measures announced in the last few days for the Agniveers were not because of the protests and arson, and the government was already working on them.

He said the youths who were involved in arson and violence while protesting the scheme will not be able to join the three services as a police verification process will be carried out before enrolling anyone.

"There is no space for indiscipline in the armed forces. There is no space for arson and violence. All those who want to become a part of the armed forces under the Agnipath scheme will have to give a certificate that they were not part of any arson," he said.

Also read: Agnipath scheme: No rollback, no space for arson, no place for indiscipline and more

To a question on whether the government was reviewing or rolling back the scheme because of the protests, Lt Gen Puri said, "No, why should there be a rollback?"

The tri-services media briefing at the Defence Ministry took place hours after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with the chiefs of the Army, Navy and the Air Force on Sunday for the second straight day.

The government on Tuesday announced the 'Agnipath' model of recruitment under which soldiers will be inducted into the three services for four years with a provision of retaining 25 per cent of them for an additional 15 years following a selection process.

Unveiling the scheme on June 14, the government had said youths between the ages of 17 and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted for a four-year tenure under the scheme.

The government on Thursday night increased the upper age limit for recruitment under the 'Agnipath' scheme to 23 years from 21 for the year 2022.

Also read: Agnipath scheme: 20 per cent of Agniveers inducted in Indian Navy to be women - Sources

The announcement of the new scheme came in the backdrop of recruitments into the military remaining stalled over the coronavirus pandemic for two years. The Army annually recruits 50,000 to 60,000 soldiers.

(With inputs from PTI)