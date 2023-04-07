3rd Light Combat Aircraft production line opened, 100th Su-30 MKI ROH handed over to IAF

The HAL has already set up two LCA manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru. HAL's Nashik Division set up Su-30 MKI Repair and Overhaul (ROH) facility in 2014, the first of its kind anywhere in the world to meet the operational requirements of the IAF.

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane on Friday inaugurated the third light combat aircraft (LCA) production line and also handed over the 100th Sukhoi-30 MKI repaired and overhauled (ROH) aircraft to the Indian Air Force at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's Nashik Division.

Aramane appreciated the HAL's efforts in taking up the challenge of setting up an ROH facility for Su-30 MKI and also establishing a new production line for LCA manufacturing.

The secretary said, "The Government has come out with several ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ policies, and that puts HAL in a very important position. HAL will be producing more in the coming years."

"Build more systems, come out with new concepts, new platforms for future growth," he added.

He also urged HAL to take up new initiatives to aggressively compete in the defence market and look into new areas like unmanned vehicles as the country is in need of these advanced systems.

Aramane visited the LCA Assembly Complex, Su-30 ROH Flight Hangar and the Final Assembly Hangar.

HAL CMD C B Ananthakrishnan said, "The new production line will enable the Company to enhance LCA MK1A production capacity from 16 to 24 aircraft per year. HAL’s Nashik Division has achieved peak overhaul capacity of 20 Su-30 aircraft per year despite having supply chain issues in current geopolitical situations."

The HAL has already set up two LCA manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru. HAL's Nashik Division set up Su-30 MKI Repair and Overhaul (ROH) facility in 2014, the first of its kind anywhere in the world to meet the operational requirements of the IAF.

"Having gained experience from manufacturing MiG-series and Su30-MKI aircraft and subsequent overhaul of MiG-series aircraft, HAL successfully mastered the technology with valuable support from the IAF, regulatory bodies and private industries," HAL PRO Gopal Sutar said.

He also said that the HAL has been planning to reduce the dependency on original equipment manufacturers (OEM) by indigenising the majority of components required for ROH within the next 3-5 years.

