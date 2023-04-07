Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    3rd Light Combat Aircraft production line opened, 100th Su-30 MKI ROH handed over to IAF

    The HAL has already set up two LCA manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru. HAL's Nashik Division set up Su-30 MKI Repair and Overhaul (ROH) facility in 2014, the first of its kind anywhere in the world to meet the operational requirements of the IAF. 

    3rd Light Combat Aircraft production line opened, 100th Su-30 MKI ROH handed over to IAF
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Apr 7, 2023, 8:23 PM IST

    Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane on Friday inaugurated the third light combat aircraft (LCA) production line and also handed over the 100th Sukhoi-30 MKI repaired and overhauled (ROH) aircraft to the Indian Air Force at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's Nashik Division.

    Aramane appreciated the HAL's efforts in taking up the challenge of setting up an ROH facility for Su-30 MKI and also establishing a new production line for LCA manufacturing. 

    The secretary said, "The Government has come out with several ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ policies, and that puts HAL in a very important position. HAL will be producing more in the coming years."

    "Build more systems, come out with new concepts, new platforms for future growth," he added. 

    He also urged HAL to take up new initiatives to aggressively compete in the defence market and look into new areas like unmanned vehicles as the country is in need of these advanced systems. 

    Aramane visited the LCA Assembly Complex, Su-30 ROH Flight Hangar and the Final Assembly Hangar.

    HAL CMD C B Ananthakrishnan said, "The new production line will enable the Company to enhance LCA MK1A production capacity from 16 to 24 aircraft per year. HAL’s Nashik Division has achieved peak overhaul capacity of 20 Su-30 aircraft per year despite having supply chain issues in current geopolitical situations."

    The HAL has already set up two LCA manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru. HAL's Nashik Division set up Su-30 MKI Repair and Overhaul (ROH) facility in 2014, the first of its kind anywhere in the world to meet the operational requirements of the IAF. 

    "Having gained experience from manufacturing MiG-series and Su30-MKI aircraft and subsequent overhaul of MiG-series aircraft, HAL successfully mastered the technology with valuable support from the IAF, regulatory bodies and private industries," HAL PRO Gopal Sutar said.

    He also said that the HAL has been planning to reduce the dependency on original equipment manufacturers (OEM) by indigenising the majority of components required for ROH within the next 3-5 years.

    Also Read: President Droupudi Murmu to take Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet sortie on April 8

    Last Updated Apr 7, 2023, 8:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Women officers set to join Army's artillery wing, train to use howitzers, missile systems

    Women officers set to join Army's artillery wing, train to use howitzers, missile systems

    President Droupudi Murmu to take Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet sortie on April 8

    President Droupudi Murmu to take Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet sortie on April 8

    Big boost for LCA Tejas program; first series production LCA Trainer takes to the skies

    Big boost for LCA Tejas program; first series production LCA Trainer takes to the skies

    Marine commando dies after failed para jump over Panagarh

    Marine commando dies after failed para jump over Panagarh

    Honouring the Legend: Inspiring story of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

    Honouring the Legend: Inspiring story of Sam Manekshaw

    Recent Stories

    Never Felt So Alone, a collaboration between Billie Eilish and Labrinth for Euphoria, is out now AHA

    Out now! 'Never Felt So Alone', a collaboration between Billie Eilish and Labrinth for Euphoria

    Late rapper, singer Sidhu Moosewala's song 'Mera Na' released by creators posthumously AHA

    Late rapper, singer Sidhu Moosewala's song 'Mera Na' released by creators posthumously

    It's Pushpa's rule: Makers unveil Allu Arjun's look from sequel on the eve of his birthday

    It's Pushpa's rule: Makers unveil Allu Arjun's look from sequel on the eve of his birthday

    IPL 2023: Ponting equates Suryakumar Yadav to late Andrew Symonds; says SKY can win World Cup for India snt

    Ponting equates Suryakumar Yadav to late Andrew Symonds; says SKY can win World Cup for India

    IPL 2023, RR vs DC preview: Delhi Capitals aiming for enhanced batting concert versus Rajasthan Royals-ayh

    IPL 2023, RR vs DC: Delhi Capitals aiming for enhanced batting concert versus Rajasthan Royals

    Recent Videos

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon