Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IAF's Sukhoi-30, Mirage 2000 fighter jets crash in MP's Morena during training op

    Two Indian Air Force fighter jets - a Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 - crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Morena on Saturday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is in touch with the IAF chief VR Chaudhari and is continuously monitoring the situation.

    2 IAF aircraft crash near Madhya Pradesh Morena rescue operations underway gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 28, 2023, 11:49 AM IST

    A Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft have crashed near Morena, Madhya Pradesh and search and rescue operations have been launched. The two aircraft had taken off from the Gwalior air base where an exercise was going on.

    According to Defence sources, an IAF court of inquiry will establish whether there was a mid-air collision or not. "The Sukhoi-30 had two pilots while Mirage 2000 had one pilot during the crash. Initial reports suggest two pilots are safe while an Indian Air Force chopper reaching the location of the 3rd pilot soon," sources further added, according to news agency ANI.

    The Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari reportedly informed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh about the collision of two Indian Air Force planes. The defence minister inquired about the IAF pilots' health and is keenly observing the developments.

    Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to Twitter and wrote: "The news of the crash of Sukhoi-30 and Mirage-2000 aircraft of the Air Force near Kolaras in Morena is very sad. I have instructed the local administration to cooperate with the Air Force in quick rescue and relief work. I pray to God that the pilots of the planes are safe."

    (More updates to follow)

    Last Updated Jan 28, 2023, 12:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aero India 2023 Here is why non veg sale has been banned in 10 km radius of Bengaluru air force station gcw

    Aero India 2023: Here's why non-veg sale has been banned in 10 km radius of Bengaluru air force station

    From the IAF Vault: Why Miranshah will remain special for IAF

    From the IAF Vault: Why Miranshah will remain special for IAF

    Republic Day 2023: Beating retreat ceremony concludes at Attari-Wagah border AJR

    Republic Day 2023: Beating retreat ceremony concludes at Attari-Wagah border

    Republic Day 2023: From MBT Arjun to BrahMos, Kartavaya Path witnesses Indian weapon systems' prowess AJR

    Republic Day 2023: From MBT Arjun to BrahMos, Kartavaya Path witnesses Indian weapon systems' prowess

    Republic Day 2023 Nau Sena Medal: Saluting Cdr Nishant Singh, the Navy fighter pilot who died saving trainee co-pilot's life

    Republic Day 2023: Saluting Cdr Nishant Singh, the Navy fighter pilot who died saving trainee co-pilot's life

    Recent Stories

    Congress President Kharge writes to HM Amit Shah; seeks adequate security for Bharat Jodo Yatra - adt

    Congress President Kharge writes to HM Amit Shah; seeks adequate security for Bharat Jodo Yatra

    Who is Nandamuri Taraka Ratna? RRR star Jr NTR's cousin collapses, hospitalised due to cardiac arrest-report RBA

    Who is Nandamuri Taraka Ratna? RRR star Jr NTR's cousin collapses, hospitalised due to cardiac arrest-report

    BREAKING Aircraft crash in Rajasthan Bharatpur gcw

    Aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, technical snag suspected

    Samsung Galaxy S23 to launch soon From price to specs here is everything we know so far gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S23 to launch soon; From price to specs, here's everything we know so far

    1xBet's Curacao license is valid and fully operational

    1xBet’s Curaçao license is valid and fully operational

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon