IAF's Sukhoi-30, Mirage 2000 fighter jets crash in MP's Morena during training op

Two Indian Air Force fighter jets - a Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 - crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Morena on Saturday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is in touch with the IAF chief VR Chaudhari and is continuously monitoring the situation.

A Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft have crashed near Morena, Madhya Pradesh and search and rescue operations have been launched. The two aircraft had taken off from the Gwalior air base where an exercise was going on.

According to Defence sources, an IAF court of inquiry will establish whether there was a mid-air collision or not. "The Sukhoi-30 had two pilots while Mirage 2000 had one pilot during the crash. Initial reports suggest two pilots are safe while an Indian Air Force chopper reaching the location of the 3rd pilot soon," sources further added, according to news agency ANI.

The Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari reportedly informed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh about the collision of two Indian Air Force planes. The defence minister inquired about the IAF pilots' health and is keenly observing the developments.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to Twitter and wrote: "The news of the crash of Sukhoi-30 and Mirage-2000 aircraft of the Air Force near Kolaras in Morena is very sad. I have instructed the local administration to cooperate with the Air Force in quick rescue and relief work. I pray to God that the pilots of the planes are safe."

(More updates to follow)