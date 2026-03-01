President Donald Trump is overseeing 'Operation Epic Fury,' a US military operation in Iran. The US and Israel launched joint missile strikes, with explosions in Tehran. Iran has retaliated. The FBI is on high alert for domestic threats.

US President Donald Trump is closely overseeing ongoing American military actions in Iran, which were initiated on Saturday under "Operation Epic Fury."

President Donald J. Trump Monitors U.S. Military Operations in Iran: Operation Epic Fury, February 28, 2026 pic.twitter.com/OfnMkmBZ8G — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 28, 2026

Trump Holds Diplomatic Talks

Trump has spoken with the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte as diplomatic engagements continue amid ongoing US military operations in Iran.

In a post on X, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared, "President Trump has spoken with the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, and the NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte." https://x.com/PressSec/status/2027821388367597572?s=20

US-Israel Strike Iran; Tehran Retaliates

On Saturday, the United States and Israel carried out joint missile attacks on Iran, with large explosions reported in Tehran and other major cities, signalling a sharp escalation that risks expanding tensions into a broader regional conflict in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Iran has retaliated, targeting Israel and US assets in multiple Gulf states.

Multiple explosions have been heard in Iran's capital, Tehran, while blasts have also been reported in several other locations across the country.

FBI on High Alert for Domestic Threats

FBI Director Kash Patel said FBI teams across the United States are on high alert following developments overseas, with counterterrorism and intelligence units fully mobilised to respond to any potential threats.

Patel said he had directed the FBI's Counterterrorism and intelligence teams to stay vigilant and deploy all necessary security resources. He added that Joint Terrorism Task Forces (JTTFs) across the country are working round the clock to identify and prevent any threats to the homeland.

https://x.com/FBIDirectorKash/status/2027811694244692294?s=20

"FBI personnel are fully engaged on the situation overseas. Last night I instructed our Counterterrorism and intelligence teams to be on high alert and mobilize all assisting security assets needed. Our JTTFs throughout the country are working 24/7, as always, to address and disrupt any potential threats to the homeland. While the military handles force protection overseas, the @FBI remains at the forefront of deterring attacks here at home - and will continue to have our team work around the clock to protect Americans," Patel said in a post on X.

"We ask everyone to please report anything that may seem suspicious to law enforcement - 1-800-CALL-FBI and http://tips.fbi.gov. Thank you to all military service members, federal partners, and law enforcement who continue to put mission first," the post read.

