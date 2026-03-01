Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon said Israel and the US acted to stop an 'existential threat' from Iran. He stated their objectives are to eliminate the immediate threat, dismantle Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities, and neutralize its terror network.

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon said that Israel, together with the United States, had "acted to stop an existential threat to Israel, to our allies, and to global stability."

'A Necessity to Stop an Existential Threat'

He asserted that their objective was to eliminate the immediate threat posed by the Iranian regime, dismantle its nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities, and neutralise its regional proxy network.

"Today, Israel, together with the United States, acted to stop an existential threat to Israel, to our allies, and to global stability. When a regime chants, Death to Israel, death to America, we take it seriously... Our objectives are clear: to eliminate the immediate threat posed by the Iranian regime and to dismantle its nuclear program. Destroy its ballistic missile production capabilities, neutralise naval threats, and break the terror proxy network... We all know when the real escalation began. It began when the Iranian regime armed proxies across the region, when it expended missiles and drones, when it advanced its nuclear program in violation of all its commitments, and when it brutally slaughtered its own people," Danon said.

"Now, Israel and the US act to prevent an irreversible and immediate threat, and the condemnation is immediate. Some call this aggression; we call it necessity... To the brave people of Iran, we stand with you. We admire your courage. Our war is not with you, but with a murderous regime that continues to plan attacks against us and has crushed the Iranian people for almost 50 years... When leaders openly call for our destruction and build the means to carry it out, we do not dismiss it. We do not gamble with our survival; we act," he said.

Future for Iran, Continued Targeting of Regime

Danon said that Israel will "continue to target the leadership of this radical regime" and take all necessary steps to create conditions for a new future for the Iranian people and regional stability, adding that the time for Iranians to take control of their country's future is "very soon."

"We will continue to target the leadership of this radical regime, and we will do whatever is necessary to enable the right conditions for a new future for the people of Iran and stability for the region... I think everyone sees what is happening on the ground and understands that the time for the Iranian people to take control of the future is very soon," he said.

Reports of Attacks and Regional Escalation

On Saturday, the United States and Israel carried out joint missile attacks on Iran, with large explosions reported in Tehran and other major cities, signalling a sharp escalation that risks expanding tensions into a broader regional conflict in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Iran has retaliated, targeting Israel and US assets in multiple Gulf states. Multiple explosions have been heard in Iran's capital, Tehran, while blasts have also been reported in several other locations across the country. (ANI)