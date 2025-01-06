USA Weather Winter Storm: Country to be hit with worst winter storm in decades; THESE states declare emergency

A severe winter storm has paralyzed life across the United States, with heavy snowfall and high winds affecting 60 million people. Several states have declared emergencies, and roads are closed due to the extreme weather conditions

Central America has been shivering under a severe winter storm. Heavy snowfall on Sunday resulted in several feet of snow accumulating on roads. Strong winds have further exacerbated the situation. The winter storm has created the potential for the heaviest snowfall in a decade in some areas. 60 million people have been affected, and seven states have declared a state of emergency

Snow has covered major roads across almost all of Kansas, western Nebraska, and parts of Indiana. National Guard personnel are assisting in removing vehicles stranded on the roads. Up to 8 inches of snow is expected in this area by Monday-Tuesday. The winter storm could bring winds of up to 72 kilometers per hour

Snowfall

A polar vortex of extremely cold air typically swirls around the North Pole. When this vortex extends southward, it causes severe cold in America, Europe, and Asia. The Arctic is warming rapidly, causing the polar vortex to arrive sooner. This increases the cold in America and Europe

Due to the snowfall, parts of Interstate 64, Interstate 69, and U.S. Route 41 in Indiana are completely covered in snow. Indiana State Police have advised people not to drive. Snow removal vehicles are at work. Sergeant Todd Ringle said, "The snowfall is so heavy that snow removal vehicles move forward to remove snow, and then within half an hour the roads are completely covered again."

Nearly 10 inches of snow has fallen in parts of Kansas. Snowfall has exceeded 14 inches in parts of northern Missouri. Louisville, Kentucky, received 7.7 inches of snow on Sunday, breaking the previous record of 3 inches set in 1910. Lexington, Kentucky, also set a record with 5 inches of snowfall. Northern parts of New York have received 3 feet or more of snow