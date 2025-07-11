Image Credit : Instagram

Old Town of Ghadamès – Libya

The historic Old Town of Ghadamès, often referred to as the “Pearl of the Desert,” is located near Libya’s western border with Algeria and Tunisia. It earned World Heritage status in 1986 due to its unique architecture and role as a cultural hub connecting Sub-Saharan Africa and the Mediterranean. Ghadamès is famous for its traditional white-washed homes, intricate covered alleyways, and advanced urban planning suited for desert conditions.

Unfortunately, the site was placed on the endangered list in 2016 following years of internal conflict in Libya. Civil unrest, combined with natural disasters like torrential rains and fires, caused widespread damage to Ghadamès’ historic structures and infrastructure.

In recent years, peacebuilding efforts allowed restoration activities to begin. With the help of local authorities, heritage experts, and NGOs, major restoration works were carried out, including repairing buildings, restoring pipelines, and reinforcing traditional drainage systems. The project also emphasized community engagement, offering training programs to locals in restoration techniques and risk management planning. These efforts not only rehabilitated the site’s physical attributes but also strengthened local stewardship. Ghadamès' successful recovery and removal from the List of World Heritage in Danger signal a hopeful future for Libya’s cultural heritage.

About the List of World Heritage in Danger

UNESCO’s List of World Heritage in Danger serves as a critical alert mechanism. It identifies sites facing serious threats and helps direct international attention and resources to ensure their preservation. The recent removals from this list show how concerted global and local efforts can overcome adversity and protect invaluable cultural and natural treasures for future generations.