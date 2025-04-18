The Bhagavad Gita and Natyashastra have been inscribed in UNESCO's Memory of the World Register. PM Modi hailed it as a moment of pride for every Indian

UNESCO Honors Bhagavad Gita: The Bhagavad Gita and Bharata Muni's Natyashastra have been inscribed in the UNESCO Memory of the World Register. This is a proud moment for India. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shared this information on the social media platform X, which was congratulated by PM Modi. He said that this is a proud moment for every Indian across the world.

Prime Minister shared this post on social media

Commenting on Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's post, PM Modi wrote, "This is a proud moment for every Indian across the world. The inclusion of the Gita and Natyashastra in UNESCO's Memory of the World Register is a global recognition of our long and rich culture." He further added, "The Bhagavad Gita and Natyashastra have nurtured our civilization and thinking for centuries. Their words and knowledge continue to inspire the world."

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat gave this information

Posting about this on social media platform X, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat wrote, "This is a historic moment for India's civilizational heritage. The Bhagavad Gita and Bharata Muni's Natyashastra have now been included in UNESCO's Memory of the World Register. This global honor recognizes the greatness of India's eternal knowledge and art."