Located near Mumbai, these ancient rock-cut caves house stunning sculptures of Lord Shiva, including the iconic three-faced Shiva statue.
The Pink City is a treasure trove of Rajput and Mughal architecture, featuring the grand Amber Fort, Hawa Mahal, and City Palace.
Renowned for their intricate erotic sculptures, these temples reflect the artistic excellence of the Chandela dynasty.
A timeless symbol of love, this white marble mausoleum is a masterpiece of Mughal architecture. Visit at sunrise or sunset for a magical view.
This stepwell in Patan is an architectural wonder, featuring detailed carvings depicting mythology and celestial beings.
A wildlife lover’s paradise, Kaziranga is home to the world’s largest population of one-horned rhinos, along with tigers, elephants, and rare birds.
Once the grand capital of the Vijayanagara Empire, Hampi is a mesmerizing site filled with ancient temples, stone chariots, and stunning ruins.
Shaped like a giant chariot, this 13th-century temple is a marvel of architecture, dedicated to the Sun God and adorned with intricate carvings.
