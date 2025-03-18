Lifestyle

1. Elephanta Caves, Maharashtra

Located near Mumbai, these ancient rock-cut caves house stunning sculptures of Lord Shiva, including the iconic three-faced Shiva statue.
 

Image credits: Pexels

2. Jaipur, Rajasthan

The Pink City is a treasure trove of Rajput and Mughal architecture, featuring the grand Amber Fort, Hawa Mahal, and City Palace.

Image credits: Pexels

3. Khajuraho Temples, Madhya Pradesh

Renowned for their intricate erotic sculptures, these temples reflect the artistic excellence of the Chandela dynasty.
 

Image credits: Pexels

4. Taj Mahal, Uttar Pradesh

A timeless symbol of love, this white marble mausoleum is a masterpiece of Mughal architecture. Visit at sunrise or sunset for a magical view.
 

Image credits: Pexels

5. Rani ki Vav, Gujarat

This stepwell in Patan is an architectural wonder, featuring detailed carvings depicting mythology and celestial beings.

Image credits: Pexels

6. Kaziranga National Park, Assam

A wildlife lover’s paradise, Kaziranga is home to the world’s largest population of one-horned rhinos, along with tigers, elephants, and rare birds.
 

Image credits: Pexels

7. Hampi, Karnataka

Once the grand capital of the Vijayanagara Empire, Hampi is a mesmerizing site filled with ancient temples, stone chariots, and stunning ruins.
 

Image credits: Pexels

8. Sun Temple, Konark, Odisha

Shaped like a giant chariot, this 13th-century temple is a marvel of architecture, dedicated to the Sun God and adorned with intricate carvings.
 

Image credits: Pexels

