    Sahara Desert flooded for 1st time in 50 years after rare rainfall

    Heavy rainfall in southeastern Morocco has caused significant flooding in the Sahara Desert, refilling Lake Iriki after decades of dryness. This unusual event follows warnings from scientists about the increasing frequency of extreme weather due to global warming.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 13, 2024, 9:23 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 13, 2024, 9:23 PM IST

    Heavy flooding has occurred in several parts of the Sahara Desert after two days of torrential rain in southeastern Morocco.

    article_image2

    Over 100mm of rain fell in just 24 hours in September in the village of Tagounite, 450km south of the capital Rabat, Moroccan meteorological agency officials said.

    article_image3

    NASA satellite photos revealed that Lake Iriki, dry for half a century between Zagora and Tata, has refilled due to the floods. It's been 30 to 50 years since it rained so much in such a short time.

    article_image4

    The Sahara Desert, spanning over 9 million square kilometers across North, Central, and West Africa, is facing adverse conditions due to global warming. Scientists have warned of future extreme rainfall and storms.

    article_image5

    WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo said rising temperatures have accelerated the hydrological cycle. Also Read: Delhi Drug Syndicate Busted.

