Sahara Desert flooded for 1st time in 50 years after rare rainfall

Heavy flooding has occurred in several parts of the Sahara Desert after two days of torrential rain in southeastern Morocco.

Over 100mm of rain fell in just 24 hours in September in the village of Tagounite, 450km south of the capital Rabat, Moroccan meteorological agency officials said.

NASA satellite photos revealed that Lake Iriki, dry for half a century between Zagora and Tata, has refilled due to the floods. It's been 30 to 50 years since it rained so much in such a short time.

The Sahara Desert, spanning over 9 million square kilometers across North, Central, and West Africa, is facing adverse conditions due to global warming. Scientists have warned of future extreme rainfall and storms.

WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo said rising temperatures have accelerated the hydrological cycle.

