Image Credit : Getty

At 8.8 magnitude, the earthquake that struck off the coast of Russia’s Kamchatka peninsula on Wednesday was among the ten most powerful quakes in recorded history.

Its epicentre, deep beneath the Pacific seabed—47 kilometres (30 miles) down—rattled the region with tremors that reached up to 300 kilometres (200 miles) away. Authorities across the Pacific scrambled to respond, issuing warnings, evacuating cities, and preparing for the worst.

Despite the quake’s staggering power, the worst-case scenario did not materialise for Russia. The tsunami it triggered battered coastal towns, but thanks to swift evacuations, no lives were lost in the Russian Far East.