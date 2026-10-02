Indian diplomatic missions globally, including in Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and Cambodia, observed Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary with floral tributes, recalling his enduring principles of truth, non-violence, and peace for a better society.

Numerous Indian diplomatic missions globally observed Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary on Friday by offering floral honours and recalling his enduring principles of truth, non-violence and peace. To mark Gandhi Jayanti alongside the International Day of Non-Violence, the High Commission of India in Australia placed floral tributes at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial situated within Canberra's Glebe Park.

"High Commissioner Nagesh Singh, along with officers and staff of the Mission, community leaders and members of the Indian community, paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, remembering his timeless ideals of truth, non-violence and peace," the Indian High Commission in Australia posted on X.

Tributes Across the Globe

In a similar tribute, Indian Ambassador to Japan Nagma Mallick, accompanied by municipal officials from Edogawa Ward and members of the Indian diaspora, placed floral wreaths at the Mahatma Gandhi monument in Tokyo while contemplating his life and legacy.

"Ambassador Mallick spoke about Gandhi’s talisman (guiding principle), touching on the universal values he left behind, including the spirit of 'Antyodaya' - prioritising the needs of the most vulnerable - the act of walking, cleanliness, and service to society," the Indian Embassy in Tokyo posted on X.

Across New Zealand, Indian High Commissioner Munpuii Saiowi joined fellow dignitaries to honour Gandhi, reflecting upon his teachings and their ongoing significance in the modern era.

Additionally, in Cambodia, Indian Ambassador Vanlalvawna Bawitlung, accompanied by mission personnel and members of the Indian community, laid floral tributes before Gandhi's bust, celebrating his universal principles of peace, truth and non-violence.

Leaders Reflect on Gandhi's Enduring Message

Meanwhile, Norwegian Ambassador to India May-Elin Stener reflected upon her prior journey to Sabarmati Ashram while emphasising the enduring global resonance of Gandhi's philosophy.

"Happy Gandhi Jayanti! A visit to Sabarmati Ashram was a deeply moving experience for me. Truth, non-violence and peace are values we cherish in Norway too. Gandhiji’s message continues to inspire us all even today," she posted on X.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered respects to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary, evoking his principles of truth, non-violence, simplicity and Swadeshi, while noting that Bapu’s enduring message will continually direct the nation towards an improved society and a Viksit Bharat.

Through a post shared on X, PM Modi stated, "May Bapu’s timeless message keep guiding us towards a better society and a Viksit Bharat." (ANI)