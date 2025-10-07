Image Credit : Getty

Israel’s retaliatory military campaign in Gaza has continued relentlessly by air, land, and sea, leaving tens of thousands dead and entire neighborhoods destroyed. According to the Hamas-run health ministry, at least 67,160 Palestinians have been killed, figures the UN considers credible. Over half of the dead are women and children, though the data does not differentiate between civilians and combatants.

Entire neighbourhoods, homes, hospitals, schools, and water networks have been flattened. Hundreds of thousands of displaced Gazans now live in overcrowded camps or open areas, struggling with limited access to food, water, and sanitation.

“We have lost everything in this war, our homes, family members, friends, neighbours,” said Hanan Mohammed, 36, displaced from her home in Jabalia. “I can't wait for a ceasefire to be announced and for this endless bloodshed and death to stop... there is nothing left but destruction.”