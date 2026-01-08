Want a Tax-Free Salary? Maldives to UAE: 10 Countries Offer Jobs With 0% Income Tax
Every country in the world has its own income tax policy. In some countries, employees don't pay a single rupee in income tax. Here is a list of those countries.
No income tax burden for employees
Most employees complain that their take-home salary is decreasing due to income tax. In this era of inflation and modernity, people's expenses have increased rapidly. It's painful for everyone to give money as tax. In some countries, you can take your entire salary home. Not even a single rupee is deducted in the name of tax.
United Arab Emirates (UAE)
The United Arab Emirates is one of the most popular tax-free countries. No income tax is levied on personal salaries. However, a 5% VAT is imposed on daily purchases. Though excise and corporate taxes exist, there's no tax on salary. Foreigners working in cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi can bring their salaries to their home countries.
Kuwait
Kuwait is an oil-rich country. Its residents do not pay any income tax. However, it is very difficult to obtain permanent residency or citizenship here. Despite this, two-thirds of the population are immigrants who enjoy high salaries and modern facilities.
Maldives
The Maldives is a tax-free country. There is no income tax for most residents, especially those with incomes below a certain limit. Citizenship is only available to Sunni Muslims. It's a better destination for luxury holidays than for permanent residence.
Oman and Qatar
Both Oman and Qatar do not impose income tax on employee salaries. Oman is reducing its dependence on oil and offering visas to investors. In Qatar, permanent citizenship is granted after 20 years of legal residence, subject to language and financial stability requirements.
Monaco
Monaco also imposes no income tax on employees. It's one of the safest and most luxurious places in the world. To get a residence permit, applicants must deposit at least €500,000 in a Monaco bank and provide proof of permanent residence. It's a favorite spot for billionaires and Formula One enthusiasts.
Brunei - Bermuda
Brunei is an oil-rich country. Brunei and Bermuda also do not impose income tax on employees. Citizens get free healthcare and education, but settling here is very difficult. In Bermuda, employers pay a payroll tax, which can sometimes be deducted from employees' salaries.
Bahamas - Bahrain
The Bahamas has beautiful beaches, luxury apartments, and zero income tax. It offers easy temporary residency for investors. Bahrain is a Gulf country where crude oil is found. This country is tax-free. Though citizenship is difficult to obtain, the Golden Residency Program offers a 10-year renewable visa.
