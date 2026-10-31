What happens when a person comes close to death? Is there another world beyond the one we know, or are such experiences created by the brain during a medical crisis? These questions have fascinated people for centuries. Well, a former emergency room nurse from the United States has now shared an account of an experience he believes gave him a glimpse of life beyond death.

Jack Allen says he briefly lost consciousness after being stung by a wasp on a farm in Mexico in September 2024. During the episode, he recalls finding himself in a beautiful garden, meeting his wife and experiencing a feeling of love and peace unlike anything he had known before. He says the experience changed the way he thinks about death and the purpose of life.

His account has attracted attention because it includes several features commonly described in near-death experiences, including encounters with loved ones, vivid surroundings and a feeling of being somewhere beyond ordinary reality. However, his story remains a personal account. There is no independent medical confirmation that he died or that he entered an afterlife.

Who is Jack Allen and what happened in Mexico?

Allen reportedly spent 37 years working as an emergency room nurse, caring for patients in critical condition and witnessing people at the end of their lives. After retiring, he decided to move to Mexico and build a quieter life on a tropical fruit farm with his business partner.

The incident took place in September 2024, when Allen was working on the property with his business partner and two employees. He was carrying a large knife and accidentally struck a hanging tree branch. According to his account, a large wasp nest was attached to the other end of the branch.

The movement disturbed the nest, releasing a swarm of wasps. Allen tried to get away but was stung on his shoulder by one of the insects. Reports describing his experience identify the insect as an executioner wasp, although its exact species has not been independently confirmed.

Allen says he soon began feeling unwell. His eyes rolled upwards, his body started convulsing and he lost consciousness. His companions reportedly tried to revive him for around two minutes. They later told him that they had believed he was dead.

It was during this period of unconsciousness that Allen says he experienced something he had never encountered before.