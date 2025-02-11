Ancient European warriors practiced cannibalism after battles: Study

A study has revealed that ancient European warriors ate the brains of their enemies. The study sheds new light on the complex and often brutal survival strategies of our prehistoric ancestors, revealing a side of human history that is as fascinating as it is disturbing.

A new study has uncovered chilling evidence that nearly 18,000 years ago, European warriors ate the brains of their enemies. Known as the Magdalenians, the ancient warriors practiced cannibalism after defeating their enemies in battle, reports Daily Mail.

Researchers, who analyzed human remains from Maszycka Cave in Poland, have found that these early humans not only consumed their foes' flesh and brains but also removed body parts like ears as grisly trophies. The findings provide fresh insights into the violent and ritualistic behaviors of prehistoric communities in Europe.

The study of Maszycka Cave

Researchers from Poland and Spain analyzed human remains from Maszycka Cave, located about 20 km from Krakow, uncovering clear evidence of cannibalistic practices. The remains exhibited cut marks and fractures, indicating that the bodies were processed for consumption shortly after death, the Daily Mail report says.

Celebrations of victory through cannibalism

The Magdalenians, a culture from the Upper Paleolithic period, celebrated their victories by removing the ears of their enemies, scooping out their brains, and consuming the flesh. The study’s lead author, Francesc Marginedas from the Catalan Institute for Human Palaeoecology and Social Evolution (IPHES), emphasized that the skeletal remains provide undeniable evidence of cannibalism.

"The location and frequency of the cut marks and the intentional fracturing of the skeleton clearly show nutritional exploitation of the bodies, ruling out the hypothesis of funerary treatment without consumption," author Marginedas stated.

Detailed analysis of human remains

The researchers examined 63 human bone fragments, including skulls and long limb bones, from Maszycka Cave. Approximately 68% of these remains showed signs of ‘human manipulation,’ such as cut marks, scalping, and fractures for extracting muscle, brain, and marrow.

Many of the marks found on human bones were strikingly similar to those on animal bones, suggesting that the bodies were processed in the same manner for consumption. Skulls displayed cut marks from the removal of scalp and flesh, while fractures indicated efforts to access the brain. Long bones, such as femurs and humeri, showed percussion fractures aimed at extracting marrow, a vital source of fat and calories.

Cannibalism beyond survival needs

The gruesome cannibalism practice wasn't limited to enemies. A 2023 study revealed that Magdalenians also consumed their loved ones, likely as a means of body disposal. Researchers suggest that such behavior could be linked to intergroup tensions and territorial conflicts during the Magdalenian period.

Co-author Dr. Palmira Saladié of IPHES noted, “Cannibalism is a behavior that has been documented at various times in human evolution. In prehistoric contexts, it could respond both to survival needs and to ritual practices or even to dynamics of intergroup violence.”

The Magdalenian culture and its demise

The Magdalenian culture thrived in Europe between 23,000 and 14,000 years ago, towards the end of the last Ice Age. Named after the La Madeleine rock shelter in France, this culture was widespread across Europe, with sites discovered from Portugal to Poland.

As the climate warmed around 10,000 BC and herd animals became scarce, the Magdalenians gradually disappeared. Their legacy, however, lives on through archaeological findings that reveal both their sophisticated tools and their darker, cannibalistic rituals.

