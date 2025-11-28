- Home
Hong Kong Tower Blaze Death Toll Hits 94: Devastating Photos Show Scale of City's Worst Fire in Decades
A huge fire tore through Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po, Hong Kong, killing 94 and injuring dozens. Firefighters mostly put out flames and are searching each flat for missing residents. 3 men tied to renovation have been arrested and a probe is under way.
Deadly blaze at Tai Po's Wang Fuk Court: 94 confirmed dead
At least 94 people have died after major fire broke out at Wang Fuk Court, a public housing estate in Tai Po, on Wednesday afternoon. Flames spread quickly across the towers and burned into the night, sending up thick smoke and falling debris. The blaze affected several of the estate’s eight blocks and caused severe damage to many flats.
This makes it Hong Kong’s deadliest fire since 1948, when 135 people were killed in an explosion and fire. Among the dead was a 37-year-old firefighter who was battling the blaze, and two Indonesian migrant domestic workers.
The scale of worst fire in decades and buildings affected
Wang Fuk Court is a large estate with many high-rise blocks. The fire moved from one tower to others, partly along scaffolding and the netting used during renovation work. The wind and falling debris made it harder to stop the fire.
Officials say hospitalised in nearby hospitals
Authorities confirmed at least 94 people have died so far. Dozens more were taken to hospital; official figures list many in serious or critical condition. The toll may change as rescuers finish searching every unit.
Missing people and continuous searches
Early reports said hundreds were unaccounted for when contact was lost with many residents. Fire crews have been going flat by flat with torches and making every effort to reach people still listed as missing. The search phase continued after the main flames were controlled.
Police set up an identification area at a nearby community centre. Officers showed photos of bodies recovered from the scene to families searching for missing relatives. A woman surnamed Cheung, who was looking for her family members, told AFP that when faces could not be recognised, people were asked to identify personal items instead. Fighting back emotion, she added, 'There were children'.
Serious rescue challenges on site
Firefighters faced intense heat, heavy smoke and falling scaffolding. Some access roads and building exteriors were blocked by collapsed bamboo scaffolding and building materials, slowing rescue work. Teams used hoses and cooled hot spots to stop embers from re-igniting.
Some residents from nearby blocks who had been evacuated as a safety measure were allowed to return home on Thursday afternoon. At the same time, crowds gathered outside the estate to help. Hong Kong's tight-knit community responded quickly, offering comfort and supplies.
Cause under investigation and arrests
Officials say the fire is linked to renovation work. Investigators have found flammable materials on the exterior and suspect the covering and scaffolding helped the blaze spread. Police arrested three people connected with the contractor on suspicion of negligence or manslaughter, and the anti-corruption agency has opened a probe.
Government and relief steps
The Hong Kong government announced emergency relief measures and set up funds to help victims and the displaced. Officials said they will inspect other estates undergoing major works and consider moving from bamboo scaffolding to metal to reduce fire risk.
Because of the scale of the disaster and the continuing rescue operations, activities related to Hong Kong’s December 7 legislative elections have been suspended.
The government announced a HK$300 million relief fund (around US$38.5 million) for victims. Officials also opened nine shelters and began arranging temporary housing and emergency financial help for residents who lost their homes.
Community response
Local people and volunteers organised food, clothes and temporary aid for those who lost their homes. Shelters opened near the scene and many neighbours helped each other during the first hours, ringing doorbells and knocking to wake people as the fire spread.
One organiser, 38-year-old Stone Ngai, told AFP that the public response was moving. "When one person is in trouble, everyone helps," he said. "It shows that Hong Kong people are full of love."
Following the disaster, city leader John Lee ordered immediate inspections of all housing estates currently under major renovation. The city’s number-two official, Eric Chan, said Hong Kong must now speed up the shift from bamboo scaffolding to metal scaffolding to reduce risk.
Safety rules being reviewed for renovation
The fire created terrifying scenes late on Wednesday. Charred scaffolding collapsed from upper floors as flames shot out of broken windows into an orange-lit night sky. Fire crews said strong wind and flying debris helped push the flames from one tower to another.
Investigators will search every flat, collect evidence and question contractors and workers. Officials will review safety rules for renovation work and scaffolding. Families will need support for identification and counselling. The final death toll and full cause report will only come after the search, forensic checks and formal probes finish.
City leader John Lee said early Thursday that 279 people were unaccounted for, though firefighters later managed to contact some of them. Authorities have not given an updated figure since. Hospitals said 12 survivors were in critical condition and another 28 were listed as serious.
Hong Kong fire exposes major risks linked to renovation work
Deadly fires were once common in Hong Kong's crowded and poorer districts, but stronger laws and safety improvements in recent years have made such large-scale tragedies less frequent. This incident, however, exposed major risks linked to renovation work and outdated scaffolding.
