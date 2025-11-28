Image Credit : Getty

At least 94 people have died after major fire broke out at Wang Fuk Court, a public housing estate in Tai Po, on Wednesday afternoon. Flames spread quickly across the towers and burned into the night, sending up thick smoke and falling debris. The blaze affected several of the estate’s eight blocks and caused severe damage to many flats.

This makes it Hong Kong’s deadliest fire since 1948, when 135 people were killed in an explosion and fire. Among the dead was a 37-year-old firefighter who was battling the blaze, and two Indonesian migrant domestic workers.