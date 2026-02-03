Mahatma Gandhi Statue Stolen From Indian Community Centre In Melbourne's Rowville
Theft reported from rowville, victoria
A bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi has been stolen from the Australian Indian Community Centre in Rowville, Melbourne, triggering concern among the Indian community and local authorities.
The statue was a gift from the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), New Delhi, and was unveiled on 12 November 2021.
Unveiling of the statue
The unveiling was carried out by former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, giving the installation both cultural and diplomatic importance.
According to officials, the statue held deep cultural and symbolic value for the Indian diaspora in Australia and was a key feature at the community centre.
Police launch investigation
Victoria Police confirmed that the Knox Crime Investigation Unit is handling the case. Investigators believe the theft occurred early Monday, 12 January.
Police are examining the scene and reviewing available information to determine how the statue was removed and whether multiple people were involved. No arrests have been made so far.
Authorities have urged anyone with information, CCTV footage or suspicious activity from the area around the time of the theft to come forward.
Community expresses shock and concern
Members of the Indian community in Melbourne have expressed shock and disappointment, calling the theft an attack on shared values of peace, unity and respect represented by Mahatma Gandhi.
Community leaders said they hope the statue is recovered soon and restored to its rightful place.
