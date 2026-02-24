Mexican Army killed Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, “El Mencho,” leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, in a high-risk military operation. Authorities located his hideout by tracking his romantic partner. He was fatally wounded during the raid.

Mexico delivered a major blow to organised crime with the killing of its most wanted drug lord, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, widely known as El Mencho, in a high-risk military operation in Jalisco.

The elusive leader of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) was located through a breakthrough in intelligence that involved tracking the movements of his romantic partner, ultimately leading authorities to his hideout.

Tracking Girlfriend’s Movements

According to officials, investigators identified a trusted associate connected to one of El Mencho’s partners and closely monitored her movements. This surveillance led them to a secluded rural compound near Tapalpa in Jalisco. Once the woman left the premises, intelligence suggested that El Mencho remained inside, heavily guarded. Acting swiftly, Mexican security forces, backed by US intelligence, planned and launched a coordinated raid to capture him.

The operation quickly escalated into a violent confrontation. Armed cartel members opened fire as troops advanced, triggering an intense gun battle. El Mencho attempted to evade capture but was severely wounded during the clash. He later died while being transported to receive medical treatment, along with two of his bodyguards.

El Mencho had built the CJNG into one of the most powerful and dangerous criminal organisations in the world, with a strong presence across Mexico and deep involvement in international drug trafficking, particularly fentanyl smuggling into the United States. A former police officer, he rose through the ranks of organised crime over decades and became one of the most feared cartel leaders globally.

However, his death triggered immediate and widespread violence. CJNG operatives launched retaliatory attacks across multiple regions, setting vehicles ablaze, blocking highways, and engaging in deadly clashes with security forces. The wave of violence resulted in significant casualties, including members of the National Guard, cartel operatives, and civilians, highlighting the group’s operational strength even after losing its leader.

Authorities have since worked to stabilise the situation, with Mexico’s leadership emphasising the need to restore peace and security. While the killing of El Mencho marks a symbolic and strategic victory, experts warn it could lead to fragmentation within the cartel, potentially sparking further instability and power struggles within the criminal underworld.

The operation underscores the increasing role of intelligence-led tactics in combating organised crime. By exploiting personal connections and surveillance, authorities were able to succeed where previous efforts had failed. Yet, the aftermath also reveals the persistent challenge Mexico faces in dismantling deeply entrenched cartel networks that continue to wield significant influence and violence across the country.