Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Patnaik praised the new security pact with Canada, terming it a 'wonderful action plan'. Forged by NSA Ajit Doval, it will establish liaison officers to tackle issues like fentanyl smuggling, crime, and extremism.

'Wonderful Action Plan' on Security Cooperation

High Commissioner of India to Canada, Dinesh Patnaik, on Tuesday lauded the recently agreed security cooperation between India and Canada, stating that it addresses all the issues.

Speaking with ANI on security challenges between both countries, Dinesh Patnaik said that National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and his counterpart Nathalie Dourain have put together a "wonderful action plan," which established liaison officers to streamline bilateral communications.

"It was discussed recently when NSA Ajit Doval visited Canada, and he had very extensive discussions with his counterpart, Nathalie Drouin, and the Minister for Public Safety (Gary Anandasangaree). What they have put together is a wonderful action plan to take forward the security cooperation between both sides to address all issues, whether it's fentanyl smuggling, transnational organised crime, violent extremism, illegal immigration fraud, cybercrime, cyber security," he said.

"Both sides have understood that if we have to make Canada safe and India safe, we need to discuss and talk about all the issues, have liaison officers with each other, and have cooperation which is on time and online. This security cooperation that the NSA visit has made me confident that over the next few years, we will be able to deal with all the issues that are there between us," he added.

MEA Confirms New Security Framework

India and Canada agreed to establish security and law-enforcement liaison officers during a meeting with Ajit Doval and Nathalie Drouin this month. As per the Ministry of External Affairs statement, the establishment of liaison officers is expected to streamline bilateral communications and facilitate timely information sharing on issues of mutual concern, including the illegal flow of drugs, particularly fentanyl precursors, and transnational organised criminal networks.

"The two sides acknowledged the progress on initiatives aimed at supporting the safety and security of their countries and citizens. They agreed to a shared workplan to guide bilateral cooperation on national security and law enforcement issues and to enable practical collaboration on respective priorities," the statement added.

During the discussions, both countries also committed to formalising cooperation on cybersecurity policy and information sharing on cybersecurity issues. They agreed to continue collaboration on matters related to fraud and immigration enforcement, consistent with domestic laws and international obligations. (ANI)

Upcoming PM Visit and Broader Cooperation

Dinesh Patnaik also discussed the upcoming visit of Canadian PM Mark Carney to India on Feb 26. He said that both countries are expected enhance cooperation on various sectors such as cultural, defence, aerospace, space, energy, critical minerals, innovations, education and AI, adding, "this is a multi-dimensional relationship, and you will see all dimensions during the visit."

Noting that New Delhi and Ottawa are "complementary economies," Dinesh Patnaik said that cooperation between both countries will help India to diversify its supply chain.

"Canada and India have complementary economies. Canada has a large number of resources, including energy, agriculture, fertiliser, and critical minerals, which are part of the supply chain we are thinking of setting up. A deal with Canada would help us very much in diversifying our supply chain away from the traditional sources," he said.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will visit India on February 26, where he will meet PM Modi and focus on elevating and expanding the Canada-India relationship (ANI)