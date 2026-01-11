- Home
- World
- 5 Clear Signs America Will Strike Iran Amid Worsening Anti‑Government Protests & Rising Regional Tensions
5 Clear Signs America Will Strike Iran Amid Worsening Anti‑Government Protests & Rising Regional Tensions
Iran’s protests have entered a volatile phase, with over 100 dead and thousands detained. From Trump’s statements to military briefings and Israel’s alert, here are five signs raising speculation about possible US intervention.
Trump’s Direct Support For Protesters
US President Donald Trump openly voiced support for Iranians demanding regime change. In a Truth Social post, he declared the United States stands ready to help, calling the protests a push for “freedom like never before.” Senator Lindsey Graham amplified the message, suggesting help is imminent and framing the movement as a chance to end oppression.
Military Options Briefed To Trump
Reports from the New York Times revealed Trump has been briefed on potential military actions against Iran. Options include targeted strikes on infrastructure linked to internal security in Tehran. These briefings form part of contingency planning as Washington weighs diplomatic, economic, and military tools to deter further violence by Iranian authorities.
US Considering Aerial Strikes
The Wall Street Journal reported discussions within Washington about large-scale aerial strikes on Iranian military facilities. Officials clarified no personnel or equipment have yet been moved, and consensus is lacking. Still, the possibility of aerial operations underscores the seriousness of deliberations as protests intensify nationwide.
Israel On High Alert
Following Trump’s “freedom” message, Israel raised its security posture. Reuters cited sources from Israeli security meetings confirming preparations for potential US action in Iran. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly discussed intervention scenarios, highlighting regional concern over escalating tensions.
Reza Pahlavi’s Call And Iran’s Response
Exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi urged protesters to continue demonstrations, hinting at a possible return. He praised their courage and noted Trump’s readiness to help. Meanwhile, Iran’s parliament speaker warned that US forces and Israel would be “legitimate targets” if strikes occur. Lawmakers shouted “Death to America” as Ayatollah Ali Khamenei retains final authority on war decisions.
Check the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Stay updated with the latest World News and global developments from politics to economy and current affairs. Get in-depth coverage of China News, Europe News, Pakistan News, and South Asia News, along with top headlines from the UK and US. Follow expert analysis, international trends, and breaking updates from around the globe. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.