A car rampage at Vancouver's Lapu Lapu street festival claimed nine lives and injured many, including children.
As an SUV ran into Vancouver's Lapu Lapu street festival on Saturday and resulted in the loss of at least nine lives, photos have emerged showing the ground reality. Apart from the dead bodies, people can be seen concerned and shocked about the tragedy that struck.
Soon after the incident, police cordoned off the area and rescue operations were underway.
The police have arrested a 30-year-old local man, who is a "lone suspect" known to them and confirmed that the incident was not an act of terrorism.
The tragedy occurred during the Lapu Lapu Day celebrations, which commemorate a Filipino anti-colonial leader from the 16th century and features a parade, film screening, dancing, and a concert.
Eyewitnesses described the horrific scene and said there were many injured, including children. One witness, Dale Selipe, spoke about seeing injured children on the street while festival security guard Jen Idaba-Castaneto said she saw "bodies everywhere."
Vancouver police, in a social media post, confirmed the tragic loss of nine lives. "We can confirm nine people have died after a man drove through a crowd at last night's Lapu Lapu Festival," Vancouver police said on X.
According to some witnesses, the man who caused the rampage kept driving it only ended because his vehicle was destroyed to the point it was no longer operable. He then allegedly tried to run off on foot.
This incident comes one year after a man ran down a Muslim family in Ontario. It was linked to white supremacy and it remains to be seen if this is similar.