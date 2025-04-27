A devastating incident at Vancouver's Lapu Lapu street festival claimed nine lives after a man drove an SUV into a crowd.

A devastating incident occurred at Vancouver's Lapu Lapu street festival on Saturday, resulting in the loss of at least nine lives. According to Vancouver police, a man deliberately drove an SUV into a crowd of festival-goers, leaving a trail of destruction and grief.

In a somber update on X, Vancouver police confirmed the tragic loss of nine lives. "Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic incident," the police statement read.

Authorities have arrested a 30-year-old local man, who is a "lone suspect" known to them. Police have confirmed that the incident was not an act of terrorism.

Eyewitnesses described the horrific scene, with one witness, Dale Selipe, recounting seeing injured children on the street. Festival security guard Jen Idaba-Castaneto said she saw "bodies everywhere."

Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed his condolences, saying he was "devastated" by the "horrific events." British Columbia Premier David Eby and Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim also offered their condolences to the victims and their families.

The Philippine consulate in Vancouver expressed its deep concern and sympathies to the victims of the horrific incident.

Lapu Lapu Day celebrations

The incident occurred during the Lapu Lapu Day celebrations, which commemorate a Filipino anti-colonial leader from the 16th century. The festival featured a parade, film screening, dancing, and a concert.