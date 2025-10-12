Dream Salary Alert! Man Paid 330 Times His Wages, read what the clever guy did
Every month, an employee gets their monthly salary. What would it be like if you suddenly received 330 times your salary at once? What would you do if that money was credited to you? An employee faced this exact experience. Find out what he did.
Unexpected Salary
Anyone working for a monthly salary gets happy when their pay arrives. But what if you got 330 times your salary? A man faced this. You'll be shocked to know what he did. This happened in Chile. An office assistant received 330 times his monthly pay. As soon as the money was credited, he resigned from his job.
Employee resigns when asked for money
The company demanded the money back, but he refused, leading to a lawsuit. The court ruled in his favor, saying he could keep it. This happened in May 2022. He was supposed to get ₹46,000 but received ₹1.5 crore. He then vanished, and the company filed a theft case.
How is it theft?
The case was in court since 2022. The judge's final verdict came in September 2025. It was ruled not as theft but as an unauthorized collection, so no criminal case could be filed. The employee was acquitted. The company now plans to appeal in a civil court.