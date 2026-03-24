As the Israel-US war with Iran stretches into its fourth week, one question has quietly taken centre stage: who exactly is Washington talking to inside Tehran?

US President Donald Trump has added to the intrigue with a cryptic remark, describing the contact as a "top person" in Iran — someone "most respected" but also in an unenviable position amid a rapidly shifting power structure.

Crucially, Trump ruled out one name: Mojtaba Khamenei, who stepped into the role of supreme leader after his father Ali Khamenei was killed in the early days of the war.

“I don't want him to be killed,” Trump said, refusing to identify the individual — a comment that has only deepened speculation.

With several senior Iranian leaders eliminated in targeted strikes, the field of possible interlocutors has narrowed. Here’s a closer look at the five most likely figures.