President Trump affirmed his commitment to a ceasefire with Iran, stating he 'won't be outlasted' and aims to stop their nuclear program. He warned Oman not to interfere in Strait of Hormuz talks, as the White House denied Iranian reports of a deal.

US President Donald Trump remained committed to striking a favourable ceasefire deal with Iran, warning that he "won't be outlasted" as he "doesn't care about the midterm" elections.

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Speaking during a cabinet meeting, Trump dismissed concerns of war affecting the Republicans' performance at home and remained determined towards the goal of stopping Iran from developing nuclear weapons, which he believes serve the higher purpose that will benefit the world. "They thought they were going to outwait me, you know? We'll outwait him; he's got the midterms, I don't care about the midterms," he said.

"Iran cannot have nuclear weapons. I'm doing that for the world, not just for us," he added.

Strait of Hormuz Negotiations

Speaking about the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said tie will be "open to everybody", adding that this remains part of the ceasefire negotiations. "It's international waters. Nobody's going to control it. We're going to watch over it. We'll watch over it, but nobody's going to control it," Trump said. "That's part of the negotiation that we have."

He also warned Oman not to interfere in the Strait of Hormuz negotiations, while rejecting the idea of a short-term deal that would allow Iran and Oman to control the critical waterway on which the world oil and gas supply largely depends. "Oman will behave just like everybody else, or we'll have to blow 'em up," he said.

The US president reiterated that he believes Iranian leaders "want very much to make a deal". Acknowledging that the diplomatic breakthrough has not yet materialised, Trump noted that while current progress remains incomplete, he expects a successful resolution. "So far, they haven't gotten there. We're not satisfied with it, but we will be. We will be," Trump said.

However, the American leader paired his diplomatic optimism with a stark, uncompromising warning of further unilateral action should talks collapse entirely, stating, "Either that or we'll have to finish the job."

White House Denies Iranian Report of Deal

Meanwhile, the White House has flatly denied a broadcast by Iranian state television asserting that Tehran and Washington had successfully negotiated a preliminary blueprint to halt the ongoing hostilities in West Asia, branding the claims a "complete fabrication". The state-backed Iranian broadcast had detailed an alleged outline of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), asserting that the framework mandated the United States dismantle its naval blockade against Iran and pull back its military deployments from Gulf waters to facilitate a comprehensive regional truce.

The White House said in a post on X, "This report from Iranian-controlled media is not true and the MOU they 'released' is a complete fabrication. Nobody should believe what the Iranian state media is putting out. FACTS MATTER."

According to the unverified claims aired by Iranian state networks, international merchant transit across the vital Strait of Hormuz was projected to normalise to pre-conflict frequencies within thirty days. This tentative arrangement was reportedly contingent on specific conditions, including the complete removal of the US military footprint from territories surrounding Iran.

The contested Strait of Hormuz continues to serve as one of the global economy's most indispensable maritime choke points, channelling a massive volume of international crude supplies from the Persian Gulf out to global consumer markets. (ANI)

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