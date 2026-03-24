US-Iran conflict is becoming a war of economic endurance, where high-cost military power clashes with low-cost disruption tactics, sending shockwaves through oil markets, global trade, and inflation.

In recent weeks, I have been asked the same questions repeatedly by colleagues and friends: When will this war end? And at what cost are we fighting it?

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These are not just political or military questions. They are, at their core, economic ones.

America’s Expensive Advantage

The conflict between the United States and Iran is as much an economic contest as it is a military one. While the United States brings overwhelming financial and technological power, Iran is pursuing a strategy designed to slowly wear down a stronger opponent. Its aim is not battlefield victory, but to raise the financial and political costs of US engagement to unsustainable levels.

The United States enters this conflict with a 2026 defense budget of $838.5 billion and a global network of more than 750 bases. Yet the cost of active operations has been steep. US spending is estimated at over $1.1 billion per day, with more than $10 billion spent in the first ten days alone. The Pentagon is already seeking a $200 billion emergency supplemental to replenish munitions and sustain readiness.

The true cost extends beyond immediate operations. High-value assets, including carrier strike groups and advanced platforms like the F-35, face accelerated maintenance cycleIran’s $20K Drones vs America’s $4M Missiless under sustained deployment.

Iran’s Low-Cost, High-Impact Strategy

Iran operates with a far smaller defense budget, estimated between $15 billion and $25 billion, yet it has refined a model of economic disruption. Its strategy relies on low-cost systems that impose disproportionately high costs on its adversaries. A Shahed-136 drone costs roughly $20,000, while intercepting it can require a Patriot missile costing nearly $4 million. This cost imbalance, approaching 200 to 1, works decisively in Iran’s favor.

The United States reportedly fired around 170 Tomahawk missiles within the first 100 hours of the conflict, outpacing its annual procurement cycle. Iran’s ability to mass-produce inexpensive drones contrasts with the slower manufacturing of advanced interceptors. At the same time, its use of proxy networks such as Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Hamas shifts both financial and human costs outward, while forcing the United States to defend a vast and fragmented theater stretching from the Red Sea to the Persian Gulf.

Strait of Hormuz: The Economic Chokepoint

The economic impact extends far beyond the battlefield. The Strait of Hormuz, which carries nearly 20 percent of the world’s oil, has become a focal point of disruption. Oil prices have surged past $120 per barrel, while shipping insurance costs have increased several fold.

The ripple effects are global. Gulf Cooperation Council countries are facing rising food supply pressures, with nearly 80 percent of their food passing through the Strait. For economies like India, this translates into higher import costs, rising inflation, and pressure on growth.

Central Banks in a Tight Spot

Central banks now face a difficult trade-off. Energy-driven inflation is rising even as economic growth slows. Policymakers in the United States and Europe are navigating a narrow path, where tightening risks recession and easing risks inflation. A prolonged disruption could impact growth across major economies.

The economic reality is clear. The United States has the capacity to sustain this conflict, but Iran has structured its strategy to prolong it. While US military superiority remains unquestioned, the rising cost of operations and global economic spillovers are testing political endurance.

In the end, this is not just a test of firepower, but of financial endurance.