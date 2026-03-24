A mysterious investor made Rs 840 crore in just 20 minutes through a financial trade timed just before Donald Trump’s sudden Iran policy reversal. The timing has sparked scrutiny and raised concerns of insider trading, suggesting the trader may have had prior knowledge of the move.

A stunning financial trade linked to US President Donald Trump’s sudden shift on Iran has triggered widespread scrutiny, after a mysterious investor reportedly made Rs 840 crore in just 20 minutes.

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The unusually timed bet came just before Trump announced a dramatic U-turn in his stance on Iran, raising serious questions about whether the trader had prior knowledge of the decision. Market watchers say the scale and timing of the trade make it one of the most suspicious transactions seen in recent months.

Massive Profit In Minutes

According to the report, the investor placed a large bet anticipating a shift in market direction tied to Trump’s policy move. Within minutes of the announcement, markets reacted sharply, allowing the trader to cash in massive gains in a very short span.

The profit—estimated at Rs 840 crore—was made in just about 20 minutes, an unusually short window that has intensified speculation around insider access or highly informed trading strategies.

Trump’s Sudden Policy Shift

The trade coincided with Trump’s unexpected reversal on Iran, which came after days of escalating tensions, including threats of strikes and ultimatums linked to the Strait of Hormuz.

His abrupt shift toward a softer stance caught markets off guard, triggering volatility across global oil and financial markets. The timing of the bet—just before this announcement—has become the central focus of the controversy.

Also Watch: Trump’s 5-Day Iran War Pause Decoded

Insider Trading Concerns Raised

Several hedge funds and market experts have pointed out that this is not an isolated incident. Similar well-timed trades have been observed in recent months ahead of major US policy announcements.

The pattern has raised concerns about whether certain investors may be gaining unfair advantages through early access to sensitive information. While no wrongdoing has been officially established, the episode has prompted calls for closer regulatory scrutiny.

Despite the growing speculation, US officials have rejected claims of insider trading, maintaining that such market movements can also result from sophisticated analysis and risk-taking strategies.

However, the sheer size of the profit and the precision of the timing have continued to fuel debate among analysts and policymakers.

Questions Remain Unanswered

The identity of the trader remains unknown, adding to the mystery surrounding the deal. Investigators and financial experts are now examining trading patterns and data to determine whether the transaction was coincidental or indicative of deeper issues within the system.

As the Iran conflict continues to influence global markets, the incident highlights how geopolitical decisions can create massive financial opportunities—and controversies—within minutes.

Also Read: Who Started Iran War? Trump Says ‘Not Me’, Shifts Blame To Pete Hegseth