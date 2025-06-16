An odd circular object in Algeria’s Sahara Desert sparked UFO rumours after appearing on Google Maps. But experts have debunked the claims, confirming the structure is a wind turbine base under construction.

A strange round object spotted on Google Maps in Algeria’s Sahara Desert has sparked online speculation, with some internet users claiming it may be a crashed alien spacecraft. The object is located near Bordj Omar Driss, a remote town in eastern Algeria.

The saucer-like shape, visible at coordinates 28°8'45.15"N 6°48'20.85"E, led UFO enthusiast Scott Waring to claim it was a buried UFO that crash-landed thousands of years ago.

"It's likely the UFO has been there for tens of thousands of years, predating recorded human history," he told MailOnline. He also claimed intelligence agencies may try to cover it up.

Waring used Google Earth’s elevation tools to suggest the object is buried 10.5 metres deep, estimating that it could have landed 21,000 years ago, based on sediment buildup.

Social media excitement and conspiracy talk

Waring’s video triggered excitement on social media. Some users said the site looked like a crash zone. One commenter speculated about “bodies” being found. Another urged people to take screenshots “before Google removes it.”

Waring also claimed the object looked torn open at its dome, possibly, he said, from people trying to loot it before authorities arrived.

Experts say the explanation is simple

Despite the buzz, experts and satellite imagery analysts say the object has a much more down-to-earth explanation: it’s a foundation for a wind turbine.

UFO sceptic Mick West and others pointed out that similar structures are visible nearby, including one where a tower has already been installed. These are deep concrete bases typically laid before turbine towers are built.

Nick Pope, a former UFO investigator with the UK’s Ministry of Defence, said, “Even if the image is real and unedited, it’s more likely a man-made structure than a crashed alien spacecraft.”

He added that applying Occam’s Razor, the principle that the simplest explanation is often the correct one, makes the wind turbine theory far more plausible.

Algeria’s growing wind power push

Algeria is rapidly expanding its renewable energy sector, aiming to generate 27% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2035. With steady desert wind speeds, the Sahara region is ideal for large-scale wind power projects.

The discovery of turbine foundations aligns with the government’s energy strategy and ongoing infrastructure development.

Why fake UFO claims hurt real research

While many enjoy speculating about aliens, researchers say such stories can interfere with serious investigations.

Philip Mantle, a longtime UFO researcher, told MailOnline:

“The vast majority of UFO sightings have rational explanations. Images like this belong in the same category as Elvis conspiracy theories.”

Only a tiny fraction of UFO cases, he added, remain unexplained after careful examination.

Buzz Aldrin’s ‘UFO’ example

Even astronaut Buzz Aldrin once described seeing a strange light near Apollo 11 in space, a sighting often cited by UFO believers.

But Aldrin later explained that it was likely reflected light from a detached panel of the spacecraft. “Extraordinary observations require extraordinary evidence,” he said, quoting Carl Sagan.

The Sahara’s mysterious “flying saucer” may look alien at first glance. But with construction blueprints and wind power data as supporting evidence, the truth seems far less mysterious, and far more renewable.