- Cold War Overtones, Taiwan Threats: Experts Decode China's Military Power Display Aimed at US
Cold War Overtones, Taiwan Threats: Experts Decode China's Military Power Display Aimed at US
China marked 80 years of WWII victory with a grand military parade at Tiananmen Square, showcasing new-generation tanks, hypersonic missiles, nuclear triad systems, drones, and advanced defence platforms, signaling defiance to the West.
China Showcases Military Might at WWII Victory Parade
China marked 80 years of its victory over Japan in the World War II on Wednesday at Tiananmen Square, with a number of advanced defence platforms making their debut, including its new-generation tank, several types of hypersonic anti-ship missiles, drones, as well as its nuclear triad, which includes air-launched, submarine-launched and land-based strategic missiles. Over 5,000 people and 26 heads of state witnessed the huge military parade at the Tiananmen Square. Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong Un were also in attendance.
Xi Jinping Calls on PLA to Safeguard Sovereignty
Addressing the gathering, Chinese President Xi Jinping directed the People’s Liberation Army to provide strategic support for national rejuvenation and contribute to world peace and development.
Asking them to build itself into a world-class force and resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, Xi said: “Only when nations across the world treat each other as equals, live in harmony and mutually support one another can common security be safeguarded, the root cause of war eliminated, and historical tragedies prevented from recurring.”
Flanked by Putin and Kim, Xi added: “Today, humanity is again faced with a choice between peace or war, dialogue or confrontation, and win-win outcomes or zero-sum games.”
‘New World Order on the Horizon’: Experts Decode China’s Victory Day Parade
Speaking to Asianet Newsable English, defence and strategy experts said China’s WWII victory parade, preceded by the SCO summit, was a calculated show of power aimed at signaling a multipolar world and challenging US dominance.
Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS) director general Major General Ashok Kumar (Retd) said: “The victory day parade was preceded by the SCO summit during which three strong countries including Russia, India and China came together which demonstrated the possibility of emerging a new world order. This was showcasing a new multipolar world in a kind of defiance of the USA and the West.”
“Then came the victory parade during which China not only marshalled a large number of heads of states but also showcased long range and nuclear capable missiles,” Ashok Kumar said. “This was direct messaging to the USA and the West as opposed to indirect messaging through SCO. Emergence of a new world order appears to be on the cards,” the CENJOWS DG said.
‘Taiwan Will Be the First Casualty’
Senior geopolitical and defence expert Major General Sudhakar Jee (Retd) told Asianet Newsable English that China’s growing military assertiveness, coupled with US admissions of vulnerability, points to Taiwan being the flashpoint of the next major war.
“The US defence secretary, Pete Hegseth had on April 12, 2025, shocked the world when in a candid statement he admitted that China’s hypersonic missiles could destroy the 11 US Navy aircraft carriers in just 20 minutes. He further added that in every war game conducted in the US Military, the Americans always lose to the Chinese. War games are conducted in all militaries the world over to assess the readiness of military strategies and are designed to simulate real-war scenarios," he said.
The showcase of advanced weapons and equipment also aligns with US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth’s May 31 warning that China is actively preparing for a possible invasion of Taiwan.
“The USA, Russia & China have in an unwritten pact decided not to meddle in each other’s domain. The world has been unofficially divided into three regions with each Superpower deciding not to transgress in the other’s domain. The first loser of this unofficial pact between the three Superpowers will be Taiwan as the next major war the world is going to witness is China’s war on Taiwan," Major General Sudhakar Jee added.
A Direct Challenge to the US’
Captain Sarabjeet Singh Parmar, former Indian Navy officer and distinguished fellow at the Council for Strategic and Defense Research (CSDR), told Asianet Newsable English that China’s Tiananmen parade offered rare insights into its arsenal, boosting deterrence while underscoring its challenge to US dominance.
“The visual display of the missiles and equipment at the parade is only indicative of the vast arsenal. Until now, most of this, all these missiles and equipment information was available in publications. The advantage of this display has been that now experts and analysts can have a closer look at the equipment, and perhaps gain information in which we had gaps, which can point towards the capacity and the capability of such equipment and missiles," he said.
‘Deterrence and a Cold War Echo’
Analysing China’s display of missiles and advanced equipment, Capt Sarabjeet Singh Parmar further stated that the parade boosted China’s deterrent value, mirrored Cold War-era shows of power, and highlighted its technological leap.
“China's parading of all these equipment is perhaps an indication that the deterrent value is increased, and therefore nations should take care when they deal with China or threaten China, and also that its reach to target or target places of value. And then, of course, the other is that there are options for perhaps some nations who would like to come under the protective umbrella of China,” he said.
“And given the present circumstances, it is also indicative that China is sort of challenging the US when it comes to the number of missiles and equipment a lot like what happened during the Cold War between the USSR and the US, if you remember, the Red Day parades on in Moscow at that point in time, also sort of displayed that military hardware in prowess,” the distinguished fellow at the CSDR added.
“So not only is that it is also an indicator of the technology that China has achieved and what it possesses and perhaps a path to what it can do in the future,” he stated.
Beijing Showcases Military Might with Missiles, Lasers, and Drones
According to available visuals and reports, China unveiled a wide array of cutting-edge systems:
- DF-5C intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM): A colossal liquid-fuelled strategic nuclear missile with a reported range of over 20,000 km, capable of striking anywhere on Earth.
- DF-26D anti-ship ballistic missile: Dubbed the “Carrier Killer,” designed to threaten US Navy aircraft carriers.
- CJ-1000 hypersonic cruise missile: A new-generation system capable of travelling at speeds exceeding Mach 5.
- YJ-15, YJ-17, YJ-19, YJ-20 anti-ship missiles: Advanced “Eagle Attack” series, with some models potentially hypersonic.
- AJX002 unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV): Presumed to be reconnaissance-focused.
- HSU100 unmanned underwater vehicle: Believed to possess uncrewed minelaying capability.
- Deep-sea drones and surface unmanned vessels: Designed for reconnaissance, mine warfare, and logistics.
- H-6J long-range bombers: Part of China’s expanding aerial strike capability.
- KJ-600 early warning aircraft: Making its public debut, expected to serve on China’s Fujian aircraft carrier.
- Airborne early warning and radar-equipped aircraft: Demonstrating advanced surveillance capabilities.
- LY-1 laser air defence system: A ship-based, directed-energy weapon touted as one of the most powerful of its kind.
- Vehicle-based laser defence weapon: Indicating Beijing’s focus on futuristic battlefield technologies.
- HQ-29 ballistic missile interceptor: A new-generation air-defence system.
- Air-defence platforms: Strengthening layered protection against aerial threats.
- Type 99B battle tank: Showcasing China’s next-generation armour.
- Multiple rocket launchers: Reinforcing traditional heavy firepower.
- Carrier-based jet fighters: Highlighting naval aviation advancements.
- Army and navy drones: Expanding unmanned operational capabilities.
- Unmanned land vehicles: Displayed for logistics, reconnaissance, and combat support roles.