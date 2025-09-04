Image Credit : Getty

Analysing China’s display of missiles and advanced equipment, Capt Sarabjeet Singh Parmar further stated that the parade boosted China’s deterrent value, mirrored Cold War-era shows of power, and highlighted its technological leap.

“China's parading of all these equipment is perhaps an indication that the deterrent value is increased, and therefore nations should take care when they deal with China or threaten China, and also that its reach to target or target places of value. And then, of course, the other is that there are options for perhaps some nations who would like to come under the protective umbrella of China,” he said.

“And given the present circumstances, it is also indicative that China is sort of challenging the US when it comes to the number of missiles and equipment a lot like what happened during the Cold War between the USSR and the US, if you remember, the Red Day parades on in Moscow at that point in time, also sort of displayed that military hardware in prowess,” the distinguished fellow at the CSDR added.

“So not only is that it is also an indicator of the technology that China has achieved and what it possesses and perhaps a path to what it can do in the future,” he stated.