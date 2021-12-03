Yahoo's most searched personalities 2021: PM Modi tops list; Mamata Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi included

Based on users' daily search activities on the site, Yahoo's analysis identifies the year's top personalities, newsmakers, and events.

Yahoo has released their Year in Review for India for 2021. The report examined search patterns to determine what Indian consumers looked up this year. Based on users' daily search activities on the site, Yahoo's analysis identifies the year's top personalities, newsmakers, and events. According to the data, Narendra Modi is India's 'Most Searched Personality.' Cricketer Virat Kohli came in second, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rounding out the top three. The fourth and fifth places were taken by late actor Sidharth Shukla and politician Rahul Gandhi, respectively. 'Indian Farmers' Protest' placed first in the category 'Top Newsmaker of 2021.' Aryan Khan came in second, recently in the news for a drugs issue. In that order, the categories were won by '2021 Union Budget of India,' Raj Kundra, and Black Fungus.



The late actor Sidharth Shukla topped the most searched male celebrities list. Salman Khan came in second, followed by Allu Arjun, who came in third. Fourth and fifth place went to Puneeth Rajkumar and late actor Dilip Kumar. Kareena Kapoor, an actress, was India's most sought female celebrity in 2021. Katrina Kaif came in second, coming off her film Sooryavanshi. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, and Deepika Padukone finished third, fourth, and fifth, respectively, on the list. Also Read | Kohli most searched personality in Yahoo's 2021 list: A look back at Virat's eventful year

Narendra Modi Modi bagged the top spot of the 'Most Searched Politicians of 2021,' with Mamata Banerjee taking the second position. Rahul Gandhi came in third, with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal coming in fourth. Amit Shah of the BJP finished fifth on the list. Elon Musk was named the 'Most Searched Business Person,' followed by Mukesh Ambani. Bill Gates was placed third, with Ratan Tata and huge bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala rounding out the top five.

Virat Kohli topped the list of the 'most googled Indian sports stars,' with MS Dhoni coming in second. Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra came in third place. Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

