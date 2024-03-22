UPI PIN hack: A step-by-step guide to change or reset the four-digit PIN

To make UPI payments, customers must first set up their UPI accounts and generate a UPI PIN, which is a password that must be entered every time a transaction is authorized using your mobile payment applications. Here's how to reset or change the PIN.

The constant technical improvements have provided a substantial boost to online banking, particularly with the introduction of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). This real-time payment system enables consumers to transfer money from one bank to another quickly.



UPI may also be used as a payment alternative to IMPS or NEFT, allowing for safe financial transfers. To make UPI payments, customers must first set up their UPI accounts and generate a UPI PIN, which is a password that must be entered every time a transaction is authorized using your mobile payment applications.

Unified Payments Interface Personal Identification Numbers, or UPI PINs, are four- or six-digit numbers that are entered by users either during or after UPI registration. Although users may select their own UPI pin, which makes it easier for them to remember, there are times when we frequently lose track of our UPI pin or are unable to access UPI accounts on websites like Paytm, Google Pay, or PhonePe.





However, by following a few easy procedures, one may always reset or modify the UPI PIN. 1. Launch the mobile payment app that supports your UPI service.

2. Go to the profile option on the home screen.

3. Next, select the bank account for which you wish to alter the UPI PIN.

4. Select the Change UPI PIN/Reset PIN option.

5. Enter the relevant information, such as ATM or debit card information connected with your bank account.



6. After inputting your card information, you will get an OTP by message to your registered cellphone number.

7. Enter the OTP to complete the next steps.

8. Enter a new four or six-digit UPI PIN for the specified account.

9. Re-enter the PIN for verification and click the Confirm button to finish the transaction. Meanwhile, because the UPI PIN has total authority over the cash in your bank account, it is critical to keep it strictly secure and to create a PIN that is simple to remember.

