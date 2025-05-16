Unlock THIS hidden WhatsApp feature most users overlook
Almost everyone uses WhatsApp, and its popularity stems from its constant updates with new features. However, WhatsApp has many hidden tricks that most users are unaware of. Let's explore one such trick.
| Published : May 16 2025, 05:53 PM
1 Min read
Identify WhatsApp senders without checking your phone with this simple setting.
Assign unique ringtones to each WhatsApp contact and identify senders by sound.
Steps for setting custom notifications on Android: Open WhatsApp, go to Chats, open the contact, tap their name, and enable Custom Notifications.
Customize notification and call ringtones for WhatsApp contacts on Android.
Steps for iPhone: Open WhatsApp, go to Chats, select contact, tap name, go to Wallpaper & Sound, choose Alert Tone.
