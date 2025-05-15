Image Credit : Getty

There are scenarios where filing a return is mandatory even if your income is below the basic exemption limit:

If you want to claim a tax refund.

If you have foreign assets or income.

If you’ve deposited more than Rs 1 crore in a bank account in a financial year.

If you’ve incurred foreign travel expenses over Rs 2 lakh.

If your electricity bill exceeded Rs 1 lakh in a financial year.

If you wish to carry forward losses under any head of income.