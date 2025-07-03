Image Credit : Oppo website

The newest smartphones from Oppo, the Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro, have been formally released. Significant advancements have been made in design, performance, battery life, and camera capabilities with the most recent series. In terms of cost and specifications, the two phones target somewhat different audiences even though they have the same design language and software.

The regular Reno 14 costs Rs 39,999, while the Pro model costs Rs 49,999 when it first hits the market. Because of its price, the Pro variant directly competes with mid-range smartphones such as the Pixel 9a, iQOO 13, and OnePlus 13s. Here are all the specifics.