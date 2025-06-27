New YouTube rule: Teens under 16 can’t livestream alone anymore
YouTube is changing its live stream policies for children under 16 starting July 22, 2025. Minors will need adult supervision on camera to go live, aiming to enhance child safety and privacy on the platform.
YouTube Child Safety Policies
YouTube announced a big change to its live stream policies. This will directly affect millions of young content creators. The change aims to improve child safety on YouTube. According to the platform, this update is designed to reduce the risks minors face when interacting with large online audiences.
Why did YouTube raise the age limit?
On its support page, YouTube states this is part of its ongoing commitment to protecting teens and younger users from online harm, harassment, and privacy risks. In recent years, the platform has been tightening its child safety measures.
From July 22, 2025, kids under 16 will no longer be allowed to host live streams alone. This is a big shift from the previous rule where the minimum age to go live was 13.
Teenagers under 16
This decision is part of Google's efforts to strengthen the safety of minors on its platform. While kids under 16 can't live stream alone, YouTube has provided a way for them to continue participating.
The rule allows minors in live streams only if an adult is on camera. Without an adult, YouTube may disable the live chat feature or remove the live stream entirely. The goal is to create a safer environment while allowing creative freedom under supervision.
Parental supervision is mandatory
Priority to child safety
While this decision may disappoint many young streamers, YouTube says protecting minors is its top priority. This policy change is in line with growing global concerns about child safety on digital platforms.
It reinforces YouTube's commitment to creating a safer space for younger users. Those who plan to continue live streaming must adapt to these rules by ensuring the presence and involvement of an adult from July 22, 2025.